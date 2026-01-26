Arizona Offers 3-Star 2028 Quarterback

Over the past few weeks, college football programs across the country have become increasingly active on the high school recruiting trail as the chaos of the 2025 season and the 2026 transfer portal window begin to die down.

While most of Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan’s attention is focused on the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Wildcats have also started targeting several prospects in the 2028 class, including recently extending an offer to a three-star quarterback from California.

Wildcats Extend Offer to 2028 Quarterback

On Jan. 23, Arizona extended an offer to Chase Curren, a three-star quarterback at Crespi High School in Encino, California. He shared on X that the Wildcats had offered him and thanked offensive coordinator Seth Doege for the opportunity.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arizona!” Curren wrote. “Thank you to [Coach Doege] and the rest of the [Arizona Football] coaching staff!”

Although it’s still early in his recruiting process, Curren has already established himself as one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2028 class and is drawing interest from some of the nation’s top programs. Arizona was the 17th school to offer him, joining Miami, Arkansas, Washington, and others.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Curren is coming off a strong sophomore season at Crespi, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,148 yards and 30 touchdowns, while adding 247 yards and seven scores on the ground. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 188 overall player in the 2028 class, the No. 17 quarterback, and the No. 21 prospect in California.

While he’s currently listed as a three-star prospect by most major recruiting sites, he’ll likely rise to a four-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At the moment, Curren’s recruitment is wide open. Still, a few programs have made early progress with the young quarterback. Arkansas hosted him on an unofficial visit in 2024, and Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that Arizona State, Oregon, Cal, Nebraska, and Stanford are among the other schools actively pursuing the Crespi star.

If Brennan and company can make a strong early impression on Curren, they should be able to gain ground in his recruitment and position themselves as a contender for the three-star signal-caller.

It remains to be seen whether Curren is even interested in Arizona, but extending an offer this early in his recruitment at least gives the Wildcats a chance to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona offering Curren by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.