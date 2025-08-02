Wildcats Fall Camp Day 3: Lyle Moevao and Caleb Moore
Day 3 of fall training camp is in the books for the Arizona Wildcats. After the practice, offensive assistant coaches Lyle Moevao and Caleb Moore talked with the media less than a month away from Arizona's week 1 game against Hawaii at Arizona Stadium
Moevoa on the team wearing "No fefe" shirts vs. Utah
"Yeah, it was special, man. It was definitely something that I was with my family at the time. I was actually with my mom and siblings, and, you know, it's something that I didn't know what was going to happen. It was the Utah week coach burning. Obviously knew the situation back at home. So being the great head coach, and being about family and and true to it, he allowed me to be able to spend some time with the family. And so during that time, you know, obviously we're kind of just enjoying the moments not knowing what the future may hold and and then I actually got a on Friday evening, my brother who coaches football up in Oregon, we're able to kind of go support him as a fun family outing while we're together, just to kind of get our mind off of things. And on our drive to the game, I actually got a text from Coach Viney and Coach Carter, and they just took a few selfies of themselves with their pre, pre game shirts on, and that read 'No fefe' (No fear). And you know it, it was, it's cool."
Caleb Moore on his opportunity with Green Bay
So it was actually my second time going up to Green Bay. It's part of the Bill Walsh diversity coaching fellowship. And so actually, when I was playing Division Three football, my offensive coordinator coach Matt LeFleur in college, a small world connection. So my playing career ended during covid. I had torn my rotator cuff and labrum and so kind of my partner gift with Coach Keiren, who was my coach at the time, as he got me in touch with Coach Lafleur, and I went down there before I ever coached a season. So I guess I made the right impression on the right person, and they invited me back up this year. I had the opportunity to go up there, work with those guys, learn from their coaches, obviously, a very successful organization. They just poured into me and gave me everything I asked for and tried to help me progress along in my coaching career. And there's they do that for a bunch of people. They had about four of us up at the time, and they brought a second round of guys. But really it's just about developing coaches and giving guys an opportunity when maybe they wouldn't have one otherwise. So it was really good opportunity."
Moevao on Arizona's Polynesian culture
"Pretty much, everywhere you go, a lot of the values are very much the same. Just because, there's only a few amount of cultures, different types of policies and cultures that you're going to run into out there. There's all so many islands where we're from, and so there's definitely a lot of common ground as far as the game of football and the values that we've shared growing up within the culture. Which is what I think makes it special, and I think which is what a lot of people look for within a football program, or just in general, any team environment, you know, you look for those little things of loyalty, you know, love, of trust, all those things."
Moevao on quarterbacks adapting to the new system
I tell you, the biggest difference is Seth Doege, that is the biggest differene. I think the demand of not just the quarterbacks, but everybody you know, because, yeah, the quarterback is the one that touches the football every single play. However, if he doesn't have a supporting cast that's keeping him accountable or, there's a lot of pressure on that guy too, every single play. And so I think you know the difference in last year as far as adjusting to the offense. everybody's in the same boat as a new offensive coordinator. A lot of similarities in last year's offense, but just a different mentality."
Moore on the receiving corps
"Obviously having a great player like T Mac last year, it's hard to replace someone like that. But I think we did a really good job building depth in the room, adding speed, and even with experience, Tre Spivey's played in games in college. Kris Huston's played a ton of snaps in college. Luke Wysong's played a bunch, Nunu (Javin) Whatley has played a bunch. So adding some experience on top of the talent that we already have, even with those young guys like Gio and Isaiah, I think they're all really meshing well together and working well together, I'm really excited to see how they complement each other on Saturdays.
