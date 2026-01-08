Arizona Flips 2026 Legacy Cornerback From New Mexico

With all the chaos surrounding the college football transfer portal, it’s easy to forget that coaching staffs across the country still have work to do on the high school recruiting trail as signing day for the 2026 class approaches in February.

Although Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan had already secured a solid class after the early signing period, they’ve continued targeting a few more 2026 prospects, including a three-star cornerback with deep ties to the program who recently flipped his commitment from New Mexico to Arizona.

Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Flips to Arizona

On Jan. 7, Kingston Spivey, a three-star cornerback from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, flipped his commitment from New Mexico to Arizona. Spivey announced his commitment to the Wildcats on X, writing, “Staying home.”

If Spivey’s last name sounds familiar to Arizona fans, it’s for good reason, as he’s the little brother of Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey. Tre celebrated his little brother's commitment on social media, writing “shock the world king” on X.

Spivey had been committed to New Mexico since October 16, but didn’t sign with the program during the early signing period, leaving his commitment somewhat open.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brennan and his staff made a push for the young cornerback over the last few weeks, and ultimately were able to sway his decision. Spivey becomes the 20th high school player in the Wildcats’ 2026 class and is a solid addition to the group.

247Sports’ composite rankings list him as the No. 2,981 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 238 cornerback, and the No. 55 prospect out of Arizona. While Spivey isn’t the most highly touted prospect, he’ll provide much-needed depth in Arizona’s secondary next season while he looks to carve out playing time in his future years with the Wildcats.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; The helmet of an Arizona Wildcats player is seen in the end zone before the ga,e against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brennan and the Wildcats have done a solid job throughout the 2026 cycle, addressing team needs and bringing in quality players. With the addition of Spivey, the Wildcats' high school class now ranks 37th nationally and fifth in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

Spivey will likely be the final high school recruit Arizona adds to its 2026 class, but the Wildcats are also targeting several talented transfers. They should be well-positioned with one of the best rosters in their conference heading into next season.

It’s unlikely that Spivey will make an immediate impact for Arizona in 2026, but he’s a talented player who could very well become a starter for the Wildcats down the line.

