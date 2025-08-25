5 Days Til Wildcats Football Kickoff: Who Wore the Number?
The countdown continues as we are now officially in the single-digits range till the start of the season. Arizona is just five days away from the season opener against Hawaii.
Over the next week, we will continue to take a look back at some of the top players in Arizona football history by jersey number as we inch closer towards the start of the season for the Wildcats.
We continue with former Arizona defensive back Antoine Cason, who played with the Wildcats from 2004-07.
As a freshman, Cason totaled 70 tackles with four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 5.5 tackles for loss across 11 games. He followed that year up with another 50 total tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups and 2.5 tackles for loss across 11 games as a sophomore.
Cason finished his career at Arizona with another three interceptions and 62 tackles as a junior before recording a career-high 71 tackles and five interceptions with two touchdowns and 14 pass breakups in his final year in Tucson as a senior.
In that final season, Cason won the Jim Thorpe award for the best defensive back in college football. He was also a semifinalist for the award the year before as a junior. In each of his final two seasons at Arizona, Cason was named to the first-team All-Pac-10 list.
Across his four years as a Wildcat, Cason totaled 253 tackles with 15 interceptions, 32 pass breakups and six forced fumbles.
Cason was a first-round pick of the San Diego Chargers in the 2008 NFL Draft. He eventually signed a five-year rookie contract.
In his first season in the NFL, Cason appeared in all 16 regular season games and both playoff games for a Chargers team that won the AFC West division. His first career interception came that year off Jay Cutler. He totaled 74 tackles and two interceptions that year.
Cason combined to record 12 interceptions (at least two each year) and 308 tackles across his first five years in the NFL with the Chargers.
He later returned to the state he played college in as he signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. He totaled another two interceptions that year with a touchdown and a pair of fumble recoveries.
After one year in Arizona, Cason signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. That season, he recorded at least two interceptions for the seventh straight season to begin his NFL career. He also added 58 total tackles and four forced fumbles across 12 games.
Cason appeared in just two games the next year with the Ravens as he underwent surgery on his right foot.
What do you remember from the career of Cason at Arizona and in the NFL?