Evaluating Danny Gonzales’ Work as Defensive Coordinator
It was quite the turnaround for Arizona defensively under new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales. Following all of its struggles last season, Arizona's defense was a completely new unit in the new scheme this year.
After he spent last season as the linebackers and special teams coach, Gonzales was promoted as the Wildcats' defensive coordinator this season under coach Brent Brennan, where he helped completely turn around the defense.
The Wildcats' defense finishes the regular season No. 2 in the Big 12 in total yards (301.6 YPG), No. 1 in passing (155.9 YPG), and No. 4 in scoring (18.9 PPG).
The most impressive number of them all was the adjustments Gonzales and the players made at halftime of games. On the Wildcats' five-game winning streak to the regular season, they combined to allow just 23 combined points in the second half.
Even through some early struggles at times, they were able to "Bear Down" and keep the team in the game long enough for the offense to come through.
As part of what he was able to bring to the defense this season, Gonzales was nominated for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. He was one of 63 nominees for the award, which will be announced in Feb.
For the first time in the history of the award, fans will be able to vote for the award in deciding which assistant coaches advance to the semifinalist round, finalist round and who ultimately wins it. The voting launched last Tuesday and will continue through the remainder of the voting process.
"You turn on the tape and you'll see the defense is playing differently this year," defensive back Genesis Smith said of Gonzales earlier this season. "That's just the mindset coach (Gonzales) instills in us. Just the physicality and how we show up each and every day ready to practice, it shows up (during games)."
It was a true team effort between the players and coaches that they'll look to carry into next season as Brennan continues to set the foundation for what hopes to be a more consistent winning program.
