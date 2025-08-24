Arizona Post Training Camp Grades: Offensive Linemen
Fall training camp wrapped up on Tuesday and the Arizona Wildcats football season begins in just under a week as they now prepare for the visiting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Arizona takes the field on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. (MST). That game will be aired on TNT. The offensive line was a major area that needed improving after last season saw Noah Fifita sacked 28 times and the rushing attack finished 15th in the Big 12 with 106 yards per game.
The offense will look a lot different from last year as Seth Doege will now be calling the plays and has implemented a new uptempo offense. This year's offensive line is a mix of both old faces and new, as the coaching staff did exactly what it needed to do and attacked the transfer portal to add depth, which was a major issue when the injuries began piling up.
Offensive coordinator/run game coordinator Josh Oglesby was welcomed back at the helm and plans to help his squad become much more developed than last season. He coached Jonah Savaiinaea, who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The overall room
Arizona returns Rhino Tapa'aoutai, who was injured midway through the season and missed the rest of it. He was seen in practice running lineman drills by himself during his rehabilitation and has taken on a vocal leader role while he was not able to participate in scrimmages.
Guard Alecxander Doost also returns to the team and will be a key piece on the line. Transfers that joined the team are Ka'ena Decambra (Hawaii), Ty Buchanan (Texas Tech) and Tristan Bounds (Michigan).
Other notable returners include Michael Wooten, Siale Uluave, Chubba Ma'ae and Grayson Stovall. Louis Akpa has also begun to make a name for himself as a freshman while Matthew Lado continues to get valuable reps in.
Top offensive linemen
Alexander Doost
- Doost enters his second season with Arizona as a redshirt sophomore after transferring from Northwestern in January 2024. His debut season at the right guard position was an impressive one as he allowed just three sacks in 12 games played and nine as a starter.
- The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Phoenix, AZ product also allowed just 10 quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit in a season where he became a Freshman All-American.
- Doost's stock as a guard should only rise from there, as his skills have progressed through fall training camp.
Ka'ena Decambra
- Decambra wasn't always a center. In fact, during his time with Hawaii, he played every spot on the line besides anchoring the line at the center spot.
- It was in 2023 that he showcased his versatility on the trenches, as he started in 11 games out of 13, nine at right guard and two at right tackle.
- Decambra became the leader of the offensive line over spring and fall camp, displaying his large football IQ and tenacity at the position.
Ty Buchanan
Buchanan is another transfer who has displayed an incredible set of skills during his short time at Arizona since committing to the Wildcats in December 2024.
At 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, Buchanan is going to be a force at either guard or tackle, whichever spot Oglesby sees him fit to play at.
Training camp position grade: B-
The Arizona coaching staff did just what it needed to do to add depth, aggressiveness and experience to an offensive line that desperately needs to protect Fifita and get push off the line for a solid ground game.
There have been a mix of different starting lineups through camp, but it seems as we get closer to the start of the season, we will have a better understanding of who the first unit will be.
Questions still linger on whether or not this will be the group to protect Fifita. At times, it has looked a bit spotty during scrimmages.
