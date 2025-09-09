Arizona Football Talk: Assessing Noah Fifita
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats (2-0) moving in the right direction, with the team starting the year with back-to-back impressive wins over Hawaii and Weber State.
Saturday night, Arizona scored 48 unanswered points and saw the game get out of hand quickly, finishing the night with a 48-3 win over Weber State.
Arizona was geared up and ready to start its second game of the season against Weber State. However, a 2-hour-plus lightning delay caused the game to start late. Stool, UA on the opening drive came out swinging and wasted no time marching 75 yards in six plays, capped off by a Noah Fifita touchdown.
The Wildcats were able to get a stop on the Weber State opening drive and struck like lightning on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Fifita to receiver Javin Whatley to give UA a commanding 14-0 lead. Arizona delivered its second win of the year thanks to a lopsided Saturday night.
After struggling throughout the game against Hawaii with only 161 yards on 13 of 23 passing to go along with a touchdown, Fifita was able to have a bounce-back game and exploded in the first half.
Fifita started off hot and went 17 of 22 totaling 373 yards and racking up five touchdowns with over seven minutes left in the third quarter.
As of right now, Fifita is sitting on 50 career touchdown passes, which puts him fourth all-time in program history and one touchdown ahead of Anu Solomon. He is seven touchdowns behind Khalil Tate for third all-time.
Grading Noah Fifita
Grade: A
Noah Fifita
- Last game against Hawaii, Fifita struggled to get into a rhythm in the first half and finished going 13 of 23, collecting 161 yards and a touchdown on the night.
- Right off the bat against Weber State, Fifita looked more comfortable in the offensive scheme and connected on a 31-yard TD to Whatley to get things going.
- The very next drive, Fifita made quick work of the Weber State defense hitting Whatley again but this time for an 85-yard touchdown.
- Fifita finished going 17 of 22 and he is clearly finding his groove in the offense and at the right time with KSU next on the schedule.
