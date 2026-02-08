Brennan Inks Contract Extension With Arizona

Brent Brennan has helped turn around the Arizona Wildcats’ program, and he’ll be around to stay for the foreseeable future.

Brennan inked a two-year contract extension with the university that will carry him through the 2030 season. They also opted to give extensions to offensive coordinator Seth Doege, and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, each through the 2028 season.

Brennan’s contract will now pay him roughly $4.7 million annually, and comes with numerous bonuses for performance. If Arizona wins 8 or more games during any regular season, each subsequent year of the contract will get a $200,000 pay increase, and he would be owed 100 percent of his remaining contract if fired without cause during the first 3 seasons, and 75 percent if he is fired during the 4th or 5th season.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, if Brennan were to accept another job, he would owe $7.5 million during 1st season, $6 million during 2nd, $4 million during 3rd and $2 million in the 4th season.

In the two seasons Brennan has spent at Arizona, he holds a 13-12 overall record. In 2024, the Wildcats were just 4-8, his second season at Arizona saw a major improvement, as the team went 9-4, and was ranked in the AP Poll for a handful of weeks towards the end of the regular season. Arizona also made an appearance in the Holiday Bowl, where they would eventually lose to SMU.

Arizona will be in position to be successful once again in 2026. Star quarterback Noah Fifita will be returning to the team next season. Fifita has been with the team for four seasons, and threw for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns to just 6 interceptions last season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With some familiarity on the building next year, along with some high-impact transfers making their way to the program, Arizona is in good standing for the immediate future, with Brennan leading the charge.

Brennan has gotten ahead of schedule in terms of turning around the program at Arizona. After a strong season last year, the Wildcats will look to build off of that success and have another strong season in 2026. After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 in 2025, Brennan and the Wildcats exceeded expectations, and have now put themselves in a position to compete for not only the conference crown next season, but also a spot in the College Football Playoff.

