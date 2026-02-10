Kansas Rallies to End Arizona's Undefeated Season Despite Another Darryn Peterson Absence

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks beat the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats on Monday night at Allen Fieldhouse. It was the first loss of the season for Arizona after a 23-0 start. Kansas was without star freshman Darryn Peterson, who was out with flu-like symptoms.

The Jayhawks were led by senior Melvin Council Jr., who played all 40 minutes and scored 23 points on 6-of-25 shooting. He made up for the rough night from the field at the free throw line, where he made 10-of-11 at the stripe. He also handed out six assists. Flory Bidunga also scored 23 for Kansas.

Brayden Burries scored 25 points for Arizona.

The Wildcats' next game will be at home against Texas Tech on Saturday. Five of their next six games are against ranked opponents, including the three teams right behind them in the Big 12 standings: Houston, Kansas, and Iowa State.

As for Peterson, this was his 11th missed game of the season. He tried to go in warmups, but ended up missing the game with flu-like symptoms. He missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

Kansas is now just one win away from clinching its 23rd straight season with 20 wins under coach Bill Self.

