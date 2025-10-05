Brent Brennan Analyzes Dominant Win Over Oklahoma State
The Arizona Wildcats took an early lead against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and never took their foot off the gas pedal after that, dominating their way to a 41-13 victory at home.
The name of the game for the Wildcats was response. Arizona's response after losing to Iowa State 39-14 was huge for head coach Brent Brennan and his crew of determined players.
After giving up 399 yards of total offense and allowing 41 points and five touchdowns, the Arizona defense yielded 159 yards with just one touchdown, which actually came from a pick-six late in the game. After putting up a season low of 14 points, Arizona responded by majorly outgunning OK State by 28 points.
Brennan was more than pleased with how his team played, and he made sure to express that in the post-game press conference. Here is what he had to say about the Wildcats' decisive win.
On Tre Spivey's three-touchdown performance
- "I think that's one of those things, that when we trust the scheme and we do what we're supposed to do, and we do it red line, we get good results. And so it's great to have that validation, because that's obviously something that we've been preaching as a coaching staff. When we're off the mark, like we were at times last week, or when we met at times during wins other games of the season."
On Noah Fifita's bounce back from last week
- "Being a Division I quarterback on this level is hard. It's really challenging, and you get way too much credit. You get way too much blame and Noah Fifita handles it with incredible class, with incredible dignity. He's a great leader. He's a great teammate. He loves Tucson. He loves the University of Arizona."
On the defense not allowing a passing touchdown through five games
- "It starts with red line. I think it starts with how hard we play. I think that is a huge thing, that I think it's cliche, and lots of coaches say that, but I think when you turn on the tape, it looks out, it looks violent, it looks physical, it looks like people run into the football. And I think that part of it is it can't be overstated, you know what I mean, but I also think that they're doing a good job of settling in."
On the depth of the offensive and defensive line, when players get injured
- "You can't ever have enough offense and defensive lineman. You can't. So I thought the guys stepped in there and did an admirable job. And I think the guys that our guys got beat up today. We need them back, so they need to live in the training room."
On building momentum going into next week's game with BYU
- "I feel like this is a huge game for us. I feel like we were playing an opponent that was going through a really complicated situation and not knowing exactly what you're going to get from them schematically, who's playing, who's not."
- "There's a bunch of those rumors flying around all week and I thought our players did a great job of winning the game when we showed up here today. Our goal was to win the game. Anytime you can get a win in conference, it builds momentum and we need that. We know that we're playing a team that is established and it's been excellent for a long time with BYU this week."
