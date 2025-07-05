Arizona Football Top Five All-Time Offensive Linemen
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
As the program gears up for its 122nd season with head coach Brent Brennan entering his second season at the helm, we will be ranking the top five players at each position to get you ready for the 2025 season.
As we continue throughout this position process of breaking down the top five players of all-time, we have arrived at the offensive line, which is not a stat driven position. However, the Wildcats have had numerous guys make the NFL.
5. Eben Britton (2006-08)
During the Mike Stoops era, the Wildcats had a solid offensive line that grew stronger and stronger each season. The one player that was the face of the line was left tackle Eben Britton, who was a starter each season while on campus.
Britton in his first season was named to the All-Freshmen Pac-10 team and received All-American honors. He received more honors and awards the following season in 2007 and managed to help end the program's 10-year bowl drought in 2008 making the Vegas Bowl.
4. Yusuf Scott (1996-98)
The greatest football team in Arizona’s history is by far the 1998 team that went 12-1 finishing No. 4 in the AP Poll. At the heart of that team was the running game that featured star back Trung Canidate, who set program records.
However, a running back is only as good as it's offensive line and at that time, the Wildcats had a monstrous line which featured Yusuf Scott with his 6-foot-3, 342-pound frame moving defensive linemen like sacks of potatoes.
3. Glenn Parker (1988-89)
Originally, offensive lineman Glenn Parker was at Southern California before transferring to Arizona where he played for coach Dick Tomey as he was just getting things started in Tucson and entering his second season as the head coach.
Right away Parker was an major impact and started the process of helping the team get back to winning games and seeing the vision that Tomey had for the program.
While in Tucson, Parker in his senior season earned All-American and All-Pac-10 honors making himself one of the best lineman in the conference.
Parker would go on to be inducted into the UA’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2001 near the end of his NFL playing career.
2. Jonah Savaiinaea (2022-24)
One of the main players out of the legendary 2022 recruiting class that ranked the highest in program history finishing at No. 19 according to Rivals was three-star guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who was overlooked coming out of high school due to the COVID-19 issues facing the country and limiting visits from coaches.
From the moment Savaiinaea walked on campus it was clear that the Wildcats might have a future NFL lineman on their hands. In his first season, he started in on the line and never looked back.
While with the Wildcats, Savaiinaea played in 36 games and showed how much he cared about the team by switching from guard to right tackle and in his last season making an emergency start at left tackle.
1. John Fina (1988-91)
Arizona has had many local kids become legends at the college level playing for the hometown team. Well, one of those players is lineman John Fina, who played under Tomey and alongside Parker helping get the program back on track.
During his four-year career, Fina received Pac-10 honors and was named the team MVP, which was voted by his teammates and coaching staff.
Although Arizona had its struggles during that era, the line with Fina and Parker was rock solid and made things easier for everyone else on offense.
