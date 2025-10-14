Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Offers 2026 3-Star Kansas State Commit

Brent Brennan and Arizona are staying active in the 2026 cycle, offering a Kansas State commit over the weekend.

Oct 21, 2017; Berkeley, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet sits on the grass in the game against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
As the 2026 recruiting cycle winds down, flip season begins. For the next two months, programs will try to get involved in the recruitment of players who are already committed elsewhere.

While Arizona already has 20 commits in its 2026 class, head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are still on the lookout for more prospects, recently offering a three-star Kansas State defensive back commit.

Arizona Offers Kansas State DB Commit

On October 12, Arizona extended an offer to Hannibal Carter Navies, a three-star defensive back from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. Navies has been committed to Kansas State since June.

While Navies is committed to Kansas State, he shared the Arizona offer on X, writing, "Blessed to receive an Offer from the University of Arizona."

247Sports ranks Navies as the No. 90 safety prospect and No. 110 player from Georgia in the cycle. He's not a highly touted recruit, only holding four offers from Power Four programs, but it appears that he's a player that Arizona is very interested in.

The offer comes after Navies took an official visit to Tucson on Saturday for the Wildcats' game against BYU. The fact that he took an OV with Arizona is a good sign for Brennan and company that they could potentially get him to flip from Kansas State.

The young defensive back's commitment to Kansas State won't be official until Early National Signing Day in December, so Brennan and his staff have two months to convince him to join their 2026 class.

Currently, Arizona's 2026 class ranks as the 41st in the country according to 247Sports. Navies wouldn't drastically change the Wildcats' overall ranking, but adding a talented defensive back would be big for Brennan, as they only have one commit at the position in the class.

Typically, a program offering a committed player doesn't necessarily mean much. However, in this case, given Navies' OV and offer, he appears open to looking at other options, and there's a real chance that the Wildcats can flip him.

Nothing is certain at this point, and there's a strong possibility that Navies stays committed to Kansas State. However, if Brennan and Arizona want him badly enough, Navies could be a flip candidate for the Wildcats.

