Top In-State Wide Receiver Eyeing Arizona Visit

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues to heat up, the top prospects in the country are narrowing their options and scheduling official visits (OV) this spring and summer as they get closer to making their decisions.

Throughout the cycle, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have made significant progress with several recruits, including a three-star in-state wide receiver who recently named the Wildcats as one of the programs he hopes to take an OV with.

3-Star 2027 Wide Receiver Looking to Visit Arizona

For the past two years, Arizona has been pursuing Jai Jones, a three-star wide receiver from Chandler High School in Phoenix. The Wildcats extended an offer to him in 2023 and have continued making progress with him since.

Centennial defensive back Clarence Kabbah (19) tackles Chandler wide receiver Jai Jones (11) during a game at Centennial High School in Glendale on Aug. 29, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is one of the most talented prospects in the country and can play both wide receiver and defensive back at the college level. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 475 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 66 wide receiver, and the No. 9 prospect in Arizona.

While several schools are actively pursuing Jones, a few have stood out in his process. As he grows closer to making his decision, he recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he hopes to take OVs with four programs this spring: Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, and UCLA.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I want to take some official visits too," Jones told Biggins. "Cal, Arizona, UCLA and Arizona State are the schools I for sure will visit and I’ll set those dates over the next few months. I don’t have a commitment date in mind but it will be after those trips so likely in the summer.”

As Jones notes, he doesn’t have a set commitment date and will likely wait until after his OVs to make a decision. Getting him on campus will be a crucial step in the Wildcats’ pursuit of the three-star wideout, as it will allow Brennan and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and further improve their standing in his recruitment.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona has been pursuing Jones for about as long as any other program, and if they could land one of the top in-state prospects, it would be a significant boost to the Wildcats’ 2027 class.

While Jones hasn’t finalized any dates for his OVs, it appears he’s very interested in Arizona. With a strong visit this spring, the Wildcats should be in strong contention to land one of the most versatile prospects in the 2027 class.

