Arizona Wildcats 2025 Conference Schedule Preview
After opening up the season with three home games in non-conference play, Arizona heads into Big 12 conference play with nine games. Here is a quick preview at each conference game for the Wildcats.
Conference schedule
Saturday, September 27 - at Iowa State
All-time matchup: Arizona leads 4-1-1 (Arizona leads 1-0 in Ames - last Arizona won 21-12 in Ames on September 21, 1968)
Arizona and Iowa State did not face each other last season. The Hawkeyes finished tied for first in the Big 12 in the regular season before falling to Arizona State 45-19 in the Big 12 Championship.
The Hawkeyes lost wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylen Noel, but returned QB Rocco Becht. They made up for the loss of the two star receivers by bringing in Chase Sowell who caught 81 passes for 1,300 yards with East Carolina last season. Iowa State also brought in EDGE Vontroy Malone through the transfer portal who figures to help improve a pass rush that struggled last season for the Hawkeyes.
Saturday, October 4 - vs. Oklahoma State
All-time matchup: Oklahoma State leads 5-4 (Arizona leads 4-2 in Tucson, last Arizona won 59-38 on September 8, 2012)
Arizona and Oklahoma State did not face each other last season. The Cowboys were one of the favorites in the Big 12 heading into last season, but disappointed as they went 0-9 in conference play to finish dead last.
The big knock against Oklahoma State last season was its run defense which struggled all season. The quarterback is expected to be redshirt freshman Zane Flores who was injured last season. They also brought in EDGE Kyran Duhon through the transfer portal, who totaled seven sacks at UTEP.
Saturday, October 11 - vs. BYU
All-time matchup: BYU leads 13-12-1 (Arizona leads 8-6-1 in Tucson, last BYU won 28-23 on September 1, 2018)
BYU defeated Arizona 41-19 in Provo last season. The Cougars finished tied for first in the regular season last year in the Big 12, but lost out on the conference championship due to tiebreakers.
The latest development out of BYU’s camp suggests that its QB Jake Retzlaff is expected to transfer after he was expected to face a suspension. That could open the door for Tucson bron Treyson Bourguet to compete for the starting job.
Saturday, October 18 - at Houston
All-time matchup: Houston leads 3-2 (Houston leads 1-0 in Houston, last Houston won 45-18 on September 8, 2018)
The Wildcats broke a five-game losing streak with a 27-3 win over Houston late last season. The Cougars finished 4-8 overall last season and 3-6 in conference play.
Houston put out one of the worst offenses in the country last season. It ranked no better than 126th in the country in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense. They brought in QB Conner Weigman from Texas A&M who made 13 career starts with the Aggies. Houston lost A.J. Haulcy and Jeremiah Wilson through the transfer portal who combined for nine interceptions last season. The Cougars did add through the portal as well, bringing in Amare Thomas and Harvey Broussard III.
Saturday, November 1 - at Colorado
All-time matchup: Colorado leads 17-10 (Colorado leads 6-5 in Boulder, last Arizona won 34-31 on November 11, 2023)
Arizona got blown out at home by Colorado last season 34-7. The Buffaloes finished fourth in the conference, winning seven games in Big 12 play.
The big storyline is where Colorado goes in the post-Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter era. They are expected to be led by transfer Kaidon Salter behind center who was a dynamic playmaker during his three years at Liberty. Deion Sanders also brought in five-star QB Julian Lewis who reclassified from the 2026 class to 2025 class.
Saturday November 8 - vs. Kansas
All-time matchup: Kansas leads 3-2-1 (Kansas leads 3-1 in Tucson, last Kansas won 35-13 on September 24, 1966)
Arizona and Kansas did not face each other last season. The Jayhawks went 5-7 overall and 4-5 in conference play last season in a year where expectations were somewhat high for them.
Kansas finished last season with some momentum as QB Jalon Daniels was able to return to his old form. The Jayhawks lost star RB Devin Neal, but did return Daniel Hishaw Jr. who is expected to take over the lead role in the backfield. Daniels and Hishaw will be the keys to success for the Jayhawks offense this season.
Saturday, November 15 - at Cincinnati
All-time matchup: First meeting
Arizona and Cincinnati did not meet up last season. The Bearcats won five games overall last season with three of them coming in conference play.
Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby threw for over 2,800 yards and 18 touchdowns with another 447 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground as a rusher. The offense for the Bearcats will go where he goes as he also threw seven interceptions and was also sacked 17 times last season.
On the other side of the ball, Cincinnati brings in Matthew McDoom, Xavier Williams and Christian Harrison through the transfer portal. The Bearcats also return star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone who was named to the All-Big 12 First-Team last season.
Saturday, November 22 - vs. Baylor
All-time matchup: Baylor leads 1-0 (First meeting in Tucson)
Arizona did not face Baylor last season. The Bears finished last season on a six-game winning streak and will look to carry that momentum into this year. In that span, Baylor averaged over 30 points and 400 yards from scrimmage on the offensive side of the ball.
Sawyer Robertson returns behind center for Baylor after throwing for over 3,000 yards 28 touchdowns to just eight interceptions last season. They also return Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass in the backfield who combined to run for almost 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.
Friday, November 28 - at Arizona State
All-time matchup: Arizona leads 51-47-1 (Arizona State leads 24-19-1 in Tempe, last Arizona won 59-23 in Tempe on November 25, 2023)
It was a season to remember for the Sun Devils last season, winning the Big 12 Championship over Iowa State after being projected to finish in dead last in the conference heading into the season. They concluded the regular season with a dominant 49-7 win over the Wildcats in Tucson.
Arizona State lost Cam Skattebo to the NFL, but returned the QB/WR duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson. To combat the loss of Skattebo, the Sun Devils brought in transfer RB Kanye Udoh who played the past two years at Army.
On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona State brought in CB Nyland Green through the transfer portal from Purdue after three years at Georgia. Green missed some time due to injury last season, but still managed to rack up two sacks with 23 total tackles and five passes deflected.
