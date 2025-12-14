Arizona Loses out on Four-Star 2027 QB Target

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan are coming off a stellar 2026 recruiting cycle. The Wildcats finished the Early National Signing Period with a top 40-ranked class nationally and were hoping to carry that momentum into the 2027 cycle.

However, the Wildcats received some bad news on the recruiting trail Saturday, as a four-star quarterback they had been targeting and named a finalist for chose Arizona State over Arizona.

Arizona Misses out on Four-Star Quarterback

On Dec. 13, Weston Nielsen, a four-star quarterback from Bastrop High School in Bastrop, Texas, announced on his Instagram live that he would be committing to Arizona State, choosing the Sun Devils over the Wildcats and several other schools.

🚨BREAKING🚨 2027 4-star QB Weston Nielsen has committed to Arizona State🔱



Read: https://t.co/4lIquRkWgK pic.twitter.com/M7Z8KbWG6B — Rivals (@Rivals) December 13, 2025

Arizona had been pursuing Nielsen for several months, initially extending an offer to him in April. The Wildcats couldn't get the four-star quarterback on campus during the fall for an unofficial visit, however, and started falling behind in his recruitment.

Although the Wildcats couldn't get Nielsen out to Tucson, he still listed Arizona among his final 18 schools when he announced his commitment date on Nov. 30. That kept the possibility open for Brennan to step in and land him. However, ultimately, Nielsen decided to commit to Arizona State.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Losing Nielsen to the Sun Devils is a significant blow for Arizona. The Wildcats' bitter rival has landed one of the top recruits in the entire 2027 class as Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 269 overall player in the country, the No. 20 quarterback, and the No. 42 prospect from Texas.

With Nielsen off to Tempe, Arizona and Brennan now must turn their attention to a different quarterback prospect in the 2027 class. Here's a look at a few other signal-callers that the Wildcats have been targeting.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Other 2027 Arizona Quarterback Targets

Aside from Nielsen, Arizona has been pursuing three other 2027 quarterbacks: Colton Nussmeier, a four-star from Texas; Ryan Rokowski, a three-star from California; and Dane Weber, a three-star from California.

Quarterback isn't the most significant need for Arizona, considering the Wildcats brought in four-star Oscar Rios in their 2026 class. Still, it's always smart to have depth at the position, so it would make sense for Brennan and his staff to make a big push for one of the three players above.

While missing out on Nielsen will sting for a couple of days, there's no doubt that Brennan and the Wildcats will regroup and pivot to one of their other targets as the 2027 cycle progresses.

Please share your thoughts on Arizona losing out on Nielsen. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link