Arizona Football Top Five All-Time Edge Rushers
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
As the program gears up for its 122nd season with head coach Brent Brennan entering his second season at the helm, we will be ranking the top five players at each position to get you ready for the 2025 season.
As we continue throughout this position process of breaking down the top five players of all-time, we have arrived at edge rushers, which is a deep and rich position filled with high-level talent and players that made it to the next level.
5. Danny Lockett (1984-86)
After playing college football at College of the Sequoias, edge rusher Danny Lockett transferred to Arizona where he became a two-time letterman during the 1985 and 1986 seasons under coach Larry Smith.
While at Arizona, Lockett was named a second team All-Pac-10 player during the 1986 season. For his career, he racked 22 career sacks finishing eighth in program history.
4. Brooks Reed (2007-10)
Coming out of Sabino High School as a running back, defensive end Brooks Reed had a lot of developing to do before becoming a steady force on the Wildcats’ defense for defensive coordinator Mark Stoops.
However, Reed tuned into one of the better defensive linemen in the Pac-10 earning a spot on the All-Pac-10 Team in 2010 when he was elected team captian by his teammates in his senior season.
In all, Reed finished with 114 career tackles to go along with 17 sacks and 28 tackles for loss. After Arizona, he was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick.
3. Joe Tafoya (1997-00)
During the late 90s, Arizona put together its best team in the history of the program in 1998 when the Wildcats went 12-1 finishing No. 4 in the final AP Poll of the season. It was UA’s most complete team in the Dick Tomey era.
One of the three main leaders on defense was defensive lineman/edge rusher Joe Tafoya, who finished No. 4 in program history with 24 ½ sacks for his career. Tafoya was a two-time All-Pac-10 Team member while being named team MVP in his final season.
2. Ricky Elmore (2007-10)
During his time on campus, defensive end Ricky Elmore was part of one of the best defensive lines in program history and was named an All-Pac-10 Team player in his senior season.
While in Tucson, Elmore finished No. 2 all-time in sacks racking up 25 ½ for his career as part of a stout defensive unit.
Although he didn’t get the accolades that others in Arizona history received, Elmore was the leading sack getter on a star studded defensive unit and line.
1. Tedy Bruschi (1992-95)
The heart and soul of the ‘Desert Swarm’ defense was edge rusher Tedy Bruschi, who became the face of Arizona football with his 90s mullet and blue collar style of play that was the leading force for the defensive unit.
Bruschi is near the tops in NCAA history when it comes to sacks and was a two time All-American during the 1994 and 1995 seasons.
