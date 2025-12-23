Top Arizona 2027 QB Target Interested In Playing College Basketball

Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan have been making progress with several prospects in the 2027 class over the last few months and have been narrowing down their list of potential quarterback targets in the cycle.

One of those quarterbacks is a four-star prospect who reportedly is not only interested in playing college football but also in playing basketball.

2027 Arizona QB Target Hopes to Play Basketball

Throughout his recruitment process, Arizona has been targeting Caden Jones, a four-star quarterback from Crean Lutheran High School in Santa Margarita, California. The Wildcats initially extended an offer to him in April 2024 and have been actively pursuing him since.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jones is the brother of Arizona linebacker Carter Jones and has been interested in the Wildcats for a long time. While most recruiting sites list him as an athlete, he's widely projected to play quarterback at the next level.

Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 289 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 15 athlete, and the No. 27 prospect from California. Although he's a highly touted football recruit, Jones is also seeking an opportunity to play basketball.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Jones explained that although he has more opportunities to play college football, he’d rather play college basketball.

“My favorite sport is basketball but I have a lot more opportunities in football,” Jones told Gorney. “I would prefer to do basketball but I have better options in football so for now my option is football, that’s what I plan on doing."

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; A general view of the Arizona Wildcats and Connecticut logos at the Alamodome prior to the national semifinals of the women's Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, Jones would be able to play both sports, and he has already started mapping out a plan to do so with some college coaching staffs.

“What I’ve talked about with the coaches is that I’d do both until I got a starting job or a big role and then I’d transition over into one," Jones told Gorney. "That would be a good way to do it because trying to keep up grades as well."

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates with quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Several Power Four programs are interested in Jones, including Arizona State, which, according to Gorney, is the primary school offering him the opportunity to play both football and basketball. However, Gorney noted that Arizona is the school pursuing him most aggressively as a football player.

"Arizona State is the main program going after the Crean Lutheran standout in both basketball and football," Gorney wrote. Arizona is recruiting him hardest in football – one reason being he’s been in Tucson often to see his brother and knows that coaching staff the best – as the Sun Devils, Arkansas and UCLA are also making a major push."

Given Jones' desire to play college basketball, his recruitment as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 class is going to be an interesting one to watch.

The Wildcats have established themselves as a serious contender in Jones’ recruitment. If Arizona basketball and head coach Tommy Lloyd are willing to offer him as a basketball player, there's a strong chance they could secure a commitment from the four-star.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on Jones potentially playing both football and basketball for Arizona. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.