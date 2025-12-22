Ryan Day Details Who Will Call Ohio State Offense in CFP After OC’s Departure
At the beginning of the month, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was named the new coach of South Florida on a six-year deal.
The Buckeyes played in the Big Ten championship vs. Indiana just days later, resulting in an upsetting 13–10 loss to the Hoosiers. Despite Hartline’s new job, he still called the offense for this game. Coach Ryan Day said at the time that Hartline would remain in that role throughout the playoffs.
Now Ohio State has the College Football Playoff second round contest to look forward to on Dec. 31 against Miami. So, who will be calling the plays? Not Hartline, Day said on Monday.
Instead, Day himself will call the offense for the remainder of the playoffs.
Day used to call Ohio State’s plays when he was first hired in 2019. He notably handed over the duties in 2024 when he hired Chip Kelly as the team’s new OC. Hartline took over that role when he was promoted to OC this season.
So, while this won’t be a new position for Day, it’ll be the first time he’s called the plays in a quite some time. Ohio State will need a strong offense in order to bounce back from their rough performance vs. Indiana earlier this month.