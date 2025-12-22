SI

Ryan Day Details Who Will Call Ohio State Offense in CFP After OC’s Departure

Brian Hartline was originally going to continue calling the offense through the playoffs.

Madison Williams

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day will take over calling the offense for the CFP.
Buckeyes coach Ryan Day will take over calling the offense for the CFP. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

At the beginning of the month, Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was named the new coach of South Florida on a six-year deal.

The Buckeyes played in the Big Ten championship vs. Indiana just days later, resulting in an upsetting 13–10 loss to the Hoosiers. Despite Hartline’s new job, he still called the offense for this game. Coach Ryan Day said at the time that Hartline would remain in that role throughout the playoffs.

Now Ohio State has the College Football Playoff second round contest to look forward to on Dec. 31 against Miami. So, who will be calling the plays? Not Hartline, Day said on Monday.

Instead, Day himself will call the offense for the remainder of the playoffs.

FREE. SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark

Day used to call Ohio State’s plays when he was first hired in 2019. He notably handed over the duties in 2024 when he hired Chip Kelly as the team’s new OC. Hartline took over that role when he was promoted to OC this season.

So, while this won’t be a new position for Day, it’ll be the first time he’s called the plays in a quite some time. Ohio State will need a strong offense in order to bounce back from their rough performance vs. Indiana earlier this month.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/College Football