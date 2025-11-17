Arizona Wildcats Pursue Twin Prospects in 2028 Class
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his recruiting staff are mainly focused on completing the Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class as Early National Signing Day approaches in December. However, they are also planning for future classes, as they continue to target prospects in the 2027 and 2028 cycles.
The Wildcats have already expressed interest in several 2028 recruits, most recently extending an offer to twin brother athlete prospects.
Arizona Offers Twin Brothers
On November 10, Arizona extended offers to Jace Wells and Jorden Wells, 2028 athlete prospects from Servite High School in Anaheim, California. The brothers announced their Wildcats offer on X, thanking running backs coach Alonzo Carter and cornerbacks coach Chip Viney for the opportunity.
- "Honored and blessed to receive our second D1 offer from [Arizona Football] Thank you [Alonzo Carter and Chip Viney] for the opportunity to represent the Wildcats!" the Wells twins wrote.
Arizona is the second Division I program to offer the Wells brothers, joining Sacramento State, which offered the twins in August. Jace and Jorden are only in their sophomore season at Servite High School and haven't gained much traction in their recruitment yet, with neither holding a star rating on 247Sports or Rivals.
Still, they're intriguing recruits. According to 247Sports, Jorden put together one of the best freshman sprinter performances in the history of California, recording a 10.47 100-meter. Jace also performed well on the track, recording a 21.03 200-meter time, which is a freshman state record.
Although they are both undersized recruits, standing at roughly 5'8, Jayce and Jorden have the speed to play at the Power Four level. They are listed as athletes, but Jordan projects to be a running back, with 407 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Jace projects more as a cornerback, racking up 31 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception in his sophomore season.
Both twins require more time to develop as football players before they start to garner significant Power Four interest. Still, they are athletic and possess the raw talent to become highly touted recruits in the 2028 class.
Arizona's offer to the Wells twins comes very early in their recruitment process, which should enable the Wildcats to establish a relationship with them before other programs become involved.
There's a long way to go before either Jace or Jorden makes a decsion, but Brennan and his staff have at the very least opened the door to the possibility of landing the brothers.
