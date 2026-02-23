Arizona Extends Offer to Elite 2028 Athlete

While most of the recruiting news coming out of the college football world this offseason has focused on the 2027 cycle, coaching staffs across the country are also making progress with some of their top targets in the 2028 class.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are actively targeting several talented 2028 prospects, including recently extending an offer to a three-star athlete from Texas.

Wildcats Offer 3-Star 2028 Athlete

On Feb. 21, Arizona extended an offer to Isaiah Taylor, a three-star athlete in the 2028 recruiting class from Keller Central High School in Keller, Texas. He announced the offer on X, noting that it came after a conversation with cornerbacks coach Chip Viney.

“After a great conversation with [Coach Chip Viney] i’m blessed to receive an offer from [Arizona Football]!” Taylor wrote.

While Taylor is only a sophomore at Keller Central, he’s already received interest from several Division I programs. Arizona is the fifth Power Four school to offer Taylor, joining Baylor, Kansas State, Stanford, and Texas Tech.

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taylor is one of the most intriguing and versatile prospects in the 2027 class. The 6’2”, 160-pound athlete plays both quarterback and cornerback, and many analysts believe he can play either position at the college level.

The three-star athlete is coming off a strong sophomore season as Keller Central’s quarterback, where, according to his X, he threw for 1,295 yards and 9 touchdowns while adding 638 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He’d be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 159 overall player nationally, the No. 16 athlete, and the No. 16 prospect in Texas. Although Taylor is currently listed as a three-star recruit on most prominent recruiting sites, he’ll likely earn a four-star rating as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

It’s still very early in Taylor’s process, and there’s likely a long way to go before he makes a decision. Still, extending him an offer at this stage of his recruitment should allow Brennan and company to position themselves as a contender for him before other programs get involved.

While the Wildcats will have to compete with several programs for Taylor, if they can make a strong early impression on him and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, Arizona will likely be firmly in the mix for one of the top overall prospects in the 2028 class.

