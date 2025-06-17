EXCLUSIVE: Johnny McNeil Confirms Arizona Is A Top 3 School
The Arizona Wildcats have many players that they are targeting in the 2027 recruiting class, including Johnny McNeil. McNeil is a three-star recruit from St Piusx-St.Matthias Academy High School in Downey, California. He has six offers as a three-star cornerback with offers from Arizona, Syracuse, Calirofnria, and more.
The Arizona Wildcats target caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"To be offered by Arizona means a lot, especially with the elite DBs they’ve developed, such as Antoine Cason and Tacario Davis. I feel like they have what it takes to make me an even better football player," the Arizona Wildcats target confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
The Wildcats defensive back prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with Coach Chip Viney.
"A coach I'm looking forward to building a relationship with the most is Coach (Chip) Viney (Defensive Back Coach), the first time I met him he really told me some things that helped me get to where I am now and he just told me that with my length and my speed I can be one of the top dbs in the country when it’s all said and done if I focus on the smaller details like my eye discipline."
Visiting the Wildcats has not been put into the plan just yet, but it doesn't mean he won't make it a priority.
"I don’t have any visits set up, but I would love to take one as soon as possible, just to see the real atmosphere of Tucson and get a chance to talk to the coaches more."
There are multiple schools that are standing out, including the Arizona Wildcats.
"Schools that are standing out to me are Miami. When Coach Will Harris offered me, he told me he was excited to build on the relationship and also wanted to get me down to The U as soon as I could. Also, Arizona, just because I'm able to see all of the work that they’re putting in on X on the field and in the weight room, I would just love to be a part of a program dedicated to the grind as much as Arizona is. Lastly, I'd say Syracuse, I like the way Coach Fran Brown runs his program on the field and off the field, and I feel like he could prepare me for life as a young African American man, similar to what my current head coach doe,s which helps that transition to the next level."
There are many things that come to mind when the prospect thinks of Arizona, including their strength and conditioning program.
"When I think of Arizona, I think of the strength and conditioning program, as that is one of my favorite things about the football side of it. Outside of football, when I think of Arizona, I think about the heat and something like the desert."
The Wildcats are a top three thus far in his recruitment. He details more.
"Arizona would have to be third in my standings, I don’t see too much about the Wildcats that would make me gravitate towards them, maybe in the future, when I and coaches start to chat, that could possibly change."