Arizona Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026
Follow along as Arizona builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.
Arizona has compiled 21 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, many of whom the Wildcats hope to sign during the early signing period. Entering Wednesday's early signing period, the Wildcats' class ranks 34th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.
Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees
Players are listed in order of rating by 247 Sports.
Name
Position
Height
Weight
High School
Hometown
Star Rating (247 Sports)
Early Signee?
RJ Mosley
WR
6-foot-4
185 pounds
Pittsburg HS
Pittsburg, CA
4 ★
Xaier Hiler
CB
6-foot-4
180 pounds
Denton HS
Denton, TX
4 ★
Malachi Joyner
OT
6-foot-4
275 pounds
Williams Field HS
Gilbert, AZ
4 ★
Oscar Rios
QB
6-foot-3
175 pounds
Downey HS
Downey, CA
4 ★
Henry Gabalis
TE
6-foot-4
215 pounds
Archbishop Murphy HS
Everett, WA
4 ★
Justin Morales
OT
6-foot-4
265 pounds
El Paso Franklin HS
El Paso, TX
4 ★
Brandon Smith
RB
6-foot
185 pounds
Central East HS
Fresno, CA
3 ★
Caleb Smith
WR
5-foot-8
160 pounds
Allen HS
Allen, TX
3 ★
Keytrin Harris
DL
6-foot-3
290 pounds
AZ Compass Prep
Chandler, AZ
3 ★
Prince Williams
EDGE
6-foot-3
255 pounds
Birhop Gorman HS
Las Vegas, NV
3 ★
Jaden Parker
LB
6-foot-1
225 pounds
Anna HS
Anna, TX
3 ★
Hannibal Carter Navies
S
6-foot-2.5
195 pounds
Grayson HS
Loganville, GA
3 ★
Manoah Faupusa
DL
6-foot-2
360 pounds
Santa Margarita Catholic HS
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 ★
Khalil Sanogo
OT
6-foot-4
300 pounds
Mansfield Legacy
Mansfield, TX
3 ★
Hamisi Juma
WR
6-foot-4
195 pounds
Chandler HS
Chandler, AZ
3 ★
Nathan Allen
IOL
6-foot-5
275 pounds
Carlsbad HS
Carlsbad, CA
3 ★
Griffin Tillis
S
5-foot-11
185 pounds
Grand Oaks HS
Spring, TX
3 ★
Harvie Moeai
EDGE
6-foot-4
225 pounds
Skyridge HS
Lehi, UT
3 ★
Kaisi Lafitaga
IOL
6-foot-3
290 pounds
Tafuna HS
Pago Pago, AS
3 ★
Kevin Moorer
DL
6-foot-4
277 pounds
Hutchinson C.C.
Hutchinson, KS
3 ★
Dash Fifita
LB
5-foot-10
185 pounds
Santa Margarita Catholic HS
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 ★
Position-by-Position Breakdown
Arizona has a fairly balanced class, featuring 11 offensive players and 10 defensive players. The Wildcats had an emphasis in the trenches, earning commits from eight linemen between both sides of the ball. The Wildcats are also expecting plenty of departures from its group of skill players, and added some depth in that area with this class.
Offense
The Wildcats did secure a commitment from an interesting quarterback prospect. Oscar Rios is the 14th-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class and a dual-threat under center and could thrive in Seth Doege's offense.
Around him, Arizona secured commitments from three-star tailback Brandon Smith and three receivers. Four-star wideout RJ Mosely might be the best player in Arizona's class, and three-star Hamisi Juma matches his size at 6-foot-4. The Wildcats also pulled in a smaller speed threat in three-star Caleb Smith.
Up front, the best lineman the Wildcats got is Malachi Joyner, an Arizona native. Of the five offensive linemen Arizona got commitments from, three of them way 275 pounds or less, and only one reaches the 300-pound threshold.
Defense
Arizona's secondary has been the key to success this season, but many of those veterans will say goodbye after the bowl game. The Wildcats did what they could to add some depth there, adding three players in the secondary to the recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Xaier Hiler is the best defensive player in Arizona's class, and his 6-foot-4 frame and track speed could get him on the field quickly.
The Wildcats will probably hit the transfer portal hard again this offseason, meaning some of the talent in this class could be redshirting in 2026. Three-star edge rusher Prince Williams is the No. 6 player in the state of Nevada from powerhouse Bishop Gorman HS, and he put up big numbers there. Arizona has some experience up front that could keep limit Williams to a redshirt, but he will be a player to keep an eye on.
Arizona did work on the front seven a bit, bringing in four linebackers or edge rushers in the class, including Dash Fifita, a linebacker and Noah Fifita's younger brother.
Top Commitments in the Class
RJ Mosley, WR, Pittsburg HS (Pittsburg, CA)
- 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
- 4 ★, 94 player rating, 112th-ranked player nationally (247 Sports)
- Received offers and visited Cal and Stanford, also holds offer from UCLA
- Could slot into Arizona's offense next season with several departures from receiving room
Xaier Hiler, CB, Denton HS (Denton, TX)
- 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
- 4 ★, 92 player rating, 181st ranked player nationally (247 Sports)
- Committed to Arizona on June 16, 2025
- Received offer and visited Oregon State
- Potential to see snaps as a freshman as a boundary corner
Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses
Michael Langi, OL, Archbishop Riordan HS (San Francisco, CA)
- Decommitted Dec. 2, 2025
Darren Schmitt, TE, Evergreen HS (Vancouver, WA)
- Decommitted Nov. 18, 2025
Historical Context & Class Ranking
Arizona's 2026 class is a step up from classes from the past few years. It's not an easy comparison, given how some of the classes fell apart as leadership changed, mainly Jedd Fisch's departure. However, the Wildcats are expected to finish with a recruiting class ranked within the top half of their conference for the first time since 2022.
Again, it's likely that Brennan hits the transfer portal hard, similar to how he did this past offseason, to replace the departing starters. That means much of this class will be depth for the future, but an excellent class nonetheless.
All rankings per 247 Sports.
Year
National Ranking
Conference Ranking
Avg. Player Rating
2026
34th
4th (Big 12)
87.46
2025
63rd
9th (Big 12)
85.71
2024
48th
15th (Big 12)
85.85
2023
51st
7th (Pac-12)
86.01
2022
25th
3rd (Pac-12)
87.23
2021
75th
11th (Pac-12)
83.88
2020
66th
12th (Pac-12)
83.98
