Arizona Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as Arizona builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Arizona has compiled 21 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, many of whom the Wildcats hope to sign during the early signing period. Entering Wednesday's early signing period, the Wildcats' class ranks 34th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players are listed in order of rating by 247 Sports.

Name Position Height Weight High School Hometown Star Rating (247 Sports) Early Signee? RJ Mosley WR 6-foot-4 185 pounds Pittsburg HS Pittsburg, CA 4 ★ Xaier Hiler CB 6-foot-4 180 pounds Denton HS Denton, TX 4 ★ Malachi Joyner OT 6-foot-4 275 pounds Williams Field HS Gilbert, AZ 4 ★ Oscar Rios QB 6-foot-3 175 pounds Downey HS Downey, CA 4 ★ Henry Gabalis TE 6-foot-4 215 pounds Archbishop Murphy HS Everett, WA 4 ★ Justin Morales OT 6-foot-4 265 pounds El Paso Franklin HS El Paso, TX 4 ★ Brandon Smith RB 6-foot 185 pounds Central East HS Fresno, CA 3 ★ Caleb Smith WR 5-foot-8 160 pounds Allen HS Allen, TX 3 ★ Keytrin Harris DL 6-foot-3 290 pounds AZ Compass Prep Chandler, AZ 3 ★ Prince Williams EDGE 6-foot-3 255 pounds Birhop Gorman HS Las Vegas, NV 3 ★ Jaden Parker LB 6-foot-1 225 pounds Anna HS Anna, TX 3 ★ Hannibal Carter Navies S 6-foot-2.5 195 pounds Grayson HS Loganville, GA 3 ★ Manoah Faupusa DL 6-foot-2 360 pounds Santa Margarita Catholic HS Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 3 ★ Khalil Sanogo OT 6-foot-4 300 pounds Mansfield Legacy Mansfield, TX 3 ★ Hamisi Juma WR 6-foot-4 195 pounds Chandler HS Chandler, AZ 3 ★ Nathan Allen IOL 6-foot-5 275 pounds Carlsbad HS Carlsbad, CA 3 ★ Griffin Tillis S 5-foot-11 185 pounds Grand Oaks HS Spring, TX 3 ★ Harvie Moeai EDGE 6-foot-4 225 pounds Skyridge HS Lehi, UT 3 ★ Kaisi Lafitaga IOL 6-foot-3 290 pounds Tafuna HS Pago Pago, AS 3 ★ Kevin Moorer DL 6-foot-4 277 pounds Hutchinson C.C. Hutchinson, KS 3 ★ Dash Fifita LB 5-foot-10 185 pounds Santa Margarita Catholic HS Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 3 ★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona has a fairly balanced class, featuring 11 offensive players and 10 defensive players. The Wildcats had an emphasis in the trenches, earning commits from eight linemen between both sides of the ball. The Wildcats are also expecting plenty of departures from its group of skill players, and added some depth in that area with this class.

Offense

The Wildcats did secure a commitment from an interesting quarterback prospect. Oscar Rios is the 14th-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class and a dual-threat under center and could thrive in Seth Doege's offense.

Around him, Arizona secured commitments from three-star tailback Brandon Smith and three receivers. Four-star wideout RJ Mosely might be the best player in Arizona's class, and three-star Hamisi Juma matches his size at 6-foot-4. The Wildcats also pulled in a smaller speed threat in three-star Caleb Smith.

Up front, the best lineman the Wildcats got is Malachi Joyner, an Arizona native. Of the five offensive linemen Arizona got commitments from, three of them way 275 pounds or less, and only one reaches the 300-pound threshold.

Defense

Arizona's secondary has been the key to success this season, but many of those veterans will say goodbye after the bowl game. The Wildcats did what they could to add some depth there, adding three players in the secondary to the recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Xaier Hiler is the best defensive player in Arizona's class, and his 6-foot-4 frame and track speed could get him on the field quickly.

The Wildcats will probably hit the transfer portal hard again this offseason, meaning some of the talent in this class could be redshirting in 2026. Three-star edge rusher Prince Williams is the No. 6 player in the state of Nevada from powerhouse Bishop Gorman HS, and he put up big numbers there. Arizona has some experience up front that could keep limit Williams to a redshirt, but he will be a player to keep an eye on.

Arizona did work on the front seven a bit, bringing in four linebackers or edge rushers in the class, including Dash Fifita, a linebacker and Noah Fifita's younger brother.

Top Commitments in the Class

RJ Mosley, WR, Pittsburg HS (Pittsburg, CA)

6-foot-4, 185 pounds

4 ★, 94 player rating, 112th-ranked player nationally (247 Sports)

Received offers and visited Cal and Stanford, also holds offer from UCLA

Could slot into Arizona's offense next season with several departures from receiving room

Xaier Hiler, CB, Denton HS (Denton, TX)

6-foot-4, 180 pounds

4 ★, 92 player rating, 181st ranked player nationally (247 Sports)

Committed to Arizona on June 16, 2025

Received offer and visited Oregon State

Potential to see snaps as a freshman as a boundary corner

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Michael Langi, OL, Archbishop Riordan HS (San Francisco, CA)

Decommitted Dec. 2, 2025

Darren Schmitt, TE, Evergreen HS (Vancouver, WA)

Decommitted Nov. 18, 2025

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's 2026 class is a step up from classes from the past few years. It's not an easy comparison, given how some of the classes fell apart as leadership changed, mainly Jedd Fisch's departure. However, the Wildcats are expected to finish with a recruiting class ranked within the top half of their conference for the first time since 2022.

Again, it's likely that Brennan hits the transfer portal hard, similar to how he did this past offseason, to replace the departing starters. That means much of this class will be depth for the future, but an excellent class nonetheless.

All rankings per 247 Sports.