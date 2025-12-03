Inside The Wildcats

Arizona Football Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Find out who the Wildcats are bringing into the program for next season.
Logan Brown|
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates with quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates with quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arizona Wildcats

Follow along as Arizona builds its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Arizona has compiled 21 commits in the 2026 recruiting class, many of whom the Wildcats hope to sign during the early signing period. Entering Wednesday's early signing period, the Wildcats' class ranks 34th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Full List of 2026 Hard Commits and Early Signees

Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players are listed in order of rating by 247 Sports.

Name

Position

Height

Weight

High School

Hometown

Star Rating (247 Sports)

Early Signee?

RJ Mosley

WR

6-foot-4

185 pounds

Pittsburg HS

Pittsburg, CA

4 ★

Xaier Hiler

CB

6-foot-4

180 pounds

Denton HS

Denton, TX

4 ★

Malachi Joyner

OT

6-foot-4

275 pounds

Williams Field HS

Gilbert, AZ

4 ★

Oscar Rios

QB

6-foot-3

175 pounds

Downey HS

Downey, CA

4 ★

Henry Gabalis

TE

6-foot-4

215 pounds

Archbishop Murphy HS

Everett, WA

4 ★

Justin Morales

OT

6-foot-4

265 pounds

El Paso Franklin HS

El Paso, TX

4 ★

Brandon Smith

RB

6-foot

185 pounds

Central East HS

Fresno, CA

3 ★

Caleb Smith

WR

5-foot-8

160 pounds

Allen HS

Allen, TX

3 ★

Keytrin Harris

DL

6-foot-3

290 pounds

AZ Compass Prep

Chandler, AZ

3 ★

Prince Williams

EDGE

6-foot-3

255 pounds

Birhop Gorman HS

Las Vegas, NV

3 ★

Jaden Parker

LB

6-foot-1

225 pounds

Anna HS

Anna, TX

3 ★

Hannibal Carter Navies

S

6-foot-2.5

195 pounds

Grayson HS

Loganville, GA

3 ★

Manoah Faupusa

DL

6-foot-2

360 pounds

Santa Margarita Catholic HS

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

3 ★

Khalil Sanogo

OT

6-foot-4

300 pounds

Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield, TX

3 ★

Hamisi Juma

WR

6-foot-4

195 pounds

Chandler HS

Chandler, AZ

3 ★

Nathan Allen

IOL

6-foot-5

275 pounds

Carlsbad HS

Carlsbad, CA

3 ★

Griffin Tillis

S

5-foot-11

185 pounds

Grand Oaks HS

Spring, TX

3 ★

Harvie Moeai

EDGE

6-foot-4

225 pounds

Skyridge HS

Lehi, UT

3 ★

Kaisi Lafitaga

IOL

6-foot-3

290 pounds

Tafuna HS

Pago Pago, AS

3 ★

Kevin Moorer

DL

6-foot-4

277 pounds

Hutchinson C.C.

Hutchinson, KS

3 ★

Dash Fifita

LB

5-foot-10

185 pounds

Santa Margarita Catholic HS

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

3 ★

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan walks to the end zone with his team during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona has a fairly balanced class, featuring 11 offensive players and 10 defensive players. The Wildcats had an emphasis in the trenches, earning commits from eight linemen between both sides of the ball. The Wildcats are also expecting plenty of departures from its group of skill players, and added some depth in that area with this class.

Offense

The Wildcats did secure a commitment from an interesting quarterback prospect. Oscar Rios is the 14th-ranked quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class and a dual-threat under center and could thrive in Seth Doege's offense.

Around him, Arizona secured commitments from three-star tailback Brandon Smith and three receivers. Four-star wideout RJ Mosely might be the best player in Arizona's class, and three-star Hamisi Juma matches his size at 6-foot-4. The Wildcats also pulled in a smaller speed threat in three-star Caleb Smith.

Up front, the best lineman the Wildcats got is Malachi Joyner, an Arizona native. Of the five offensive linemen Arizona got commitments from, three of them way 275 pounds or less, and only one reaches the 300-pound threshold.

Defense

Arizona's secondary has been the key to success this season, but many of those veterans will say goodbye after the bowl game. The Wildcats did what they could to add some depth there, adding three players in the secondary to the recruiting class. Four-star cornerback Xaier Hiler is the best defensive player in Arizona's class, and his 6-foot-4 frame and track speed could get him on the field quickly.

The Wildcats will probably hit the transfer portal hard again this offseason, meaning some of the talent in this class could be redshirting in 2026. Three-star edge rusher Prince Williams is the No. 6 player in the state of Nevada from powerhouse Bishop Gorman HS, and he put up big numbers there. Arizona has some experience up front that could keep limit Williams to a redshirt, but he will be a player to keep an eye on.

Arizona did work on the front seven a bit, bringing in four linebackers or edge rushers in the class, including Dash Fifita, a linebacker and Noah Fifita's younger brother.

Top Commitments in the Class

RJ Mosley, WR, Pittsburg HS (Pittsburg, CA)

  • 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
  • 4 ★, 94 player rating, 112th-ranked player nationally (247 Sports)
  • Received offers and visited Cal and Stanford, also holds offer from UCLA
  • Could slot into Arizona's offense next season with several departures from receiving room

Xaier Hiler, CB, Denton HS (Denton, TX)

  • 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
  • 4 ★, 92 player rating, 181st ranked player nationally (247 Sports)
  • Committed to Arizona on June 16, 2025
  • Received offer and visited Oregon State
  • Potential to see snaps as a freshman as a boundary corner

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Michael Langi, OL, Archbishop Riordan HS (San Francisco, CA)

  • Decommitted Dec. 2, 2025

Darren Schmitt, TE, Evergreen HS (Vancouver, WA)

  • Decommitted Nov. 18, 2025

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's 2026 class is a step up from classes from the past few years. It's not an easy comparison, given how some of the classes fell apart as leadership changed, mainly Jedd Fisch's departure. However, the Wildcats are expected to finish with a recruiting class ranked within the top half of their conference for the first time since 2022.

Again, it's likely that Brennan hits the transfer portal hard, similar to how he did this past offseason, to replace the departing starters. That means much of this class will be depth for the future, but an excellent class nonetheless.

All rankings per 247 Sports.

Year

National Ranking

Conference Ranking

Avg. Player Rating

2026

34th

4th (Big 12)

87.46

2025

63rd

9th (Big 12)

85.71

2024

48th

15th (Big 12)

85.85

2023

51st

7th (Pac-12)

86.01

2022

25th

3rd (Pac-12)

87.23

2021

75th

11th (Pac-12)

83.88

2020

66th

12th (Pac-12)

83.98

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.

Share on XFollow loganabrown