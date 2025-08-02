Will Former Arizona Star Be First-Ballot Hall of Famer?
After a historic professional career, former Arizona tight end Rob Gronkowski is officially just two years away from being eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame.
Gronkowski spent two years in Tucson with the Wildcats. He posted seasons of 525 yards and six touchdowns on 28 receptions in 2007, followed by hauling in 672 yards and 10 touchdowns on 47 receptions in 2008 despite missing the first three games of the season. As a freshman, he earned All-America honors from The Sporting News and Rivals.com in 2007.
The former Wildcat was a third-team AP All-American in 2008 and the first-team All-Pac-10 tight end. He is the career record holder for receptions, yards and touchdowns by a tight end in Arizona program history. He posted three career 100-yard games during his two years in Tucson.
Gronkowski went on to have a historic 11-year career in the NFL after he was drafted No. 42 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. He missed his junior season in 2009 with the Wildcats due to back surgery. This was partially what led to his draft stock drop. He became the highest drafted tight end out of Arizona, breaking the record set by Brandon Manumaleuna who was drafted No. 129 overall in the fourth-round of the 2001 NFL Draft.
He was a four-time Super Bowl champion, four-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Gronkowski was also named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2014 after he totaled 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns on 82 receptions.
In total, Gronkowski posted four 1,000 yard seasons and five years scoring double-digit touchdowns. He holds the records for most total touchdowns in a season by a tight end (18) and most receiving touchdowns in a season by a tight end (17). In total, Gronkowski hauled in 621 passes across his 11 seasons in the NFL for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns.
Gronkowski announced his initial retirement in March of 2019, citing the pain and injuries he had been playing through. He later came out of retirement the next year to play two seasons in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady. The Bucs won the Super Bowl that year as Gronkowski caught two touchdowns from Brady in the Buccaneers 31-9 win over the Chiefs.
He announced his retirement for a second time in June of 2022.
The NFL changed the induction method into the Hall of Fame last year as players now need to earn 80 percent of the votes, needing 40 of the 50 possible voters to choose them. Gronkowski has a chance to be inducted into the Hall of Fame two years from now in 2027.
