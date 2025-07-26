Powell Adds Depth to Competitive Tight Ends Room
Tight end Tyler Powell has bided his time in a stacked tight end room and one of the best recruiting classes Arizona has ever seen.
Three years and a lot of patience is what was required for Powell to hone his skills and grow into the lengthy armed receiver/blocker that he is today.
Biding his time and waiting for the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field was something that Powell felt "put a chip on my shoulder."
Powell was not a football player growing up; his father, Jeremy Powell, played baseball and was drafted by the Montreal Expos out of high school. From there, he played eight years in Japan and finished his career in the US before going into coaching.
Jeremy Powell spent time with the Osaka Kintetsu Buffaloes, Yomiuri Giants and Fukuoka Softbank Hawks while playing overseas.
"I'm just really grateful for the opportunity to be able to travel," Tyler Powell said. "I've gotten to see many different places. Being in Japan was awesome for me. It was really cool."
Playing baseball is what Powell wanted to do until he was introduced to the gridiron as a freshman while at Brophy College Prep High School and "I really just fell in love with it."
Since then, Powell has played multiple positions on the offense. He started out as a quarterback, then was moved to wide receiver and eventually to tight end when Brophy switched to a 12 personnel offense.
"I put my hand in the ground and just fell in love with it," Powell said. "I was like, 'Yeah, this is where I want to be.'"
Powell committed to Arizona in 2022, a recruiting class that was loaded with talented players such as Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea, and others who turned the program around from a 1-11 record to 10-3 with an Alma Bowl victory in 2023.
Powell thought that the recruiting class was "electric, I feel like there were a lot of playmakers in that class," He said. "They did a really good job recruiting and I just feel really honored to be a part of that."
The 6-foot-7, 244-pound tight end didn't get much play time his first year and sat behind Southern Utah transfer Tanner McLachlan and Keyen Burnett, who is now back with the team after a brief stint with Kansas in the Spring.
McLachlan's 79 receptions are the most by a tight end in the program's history. His 984 yards in two years are the second most. He was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Powell redshirted his frehman year and played on special teams in 2023. Last year, Powell appeared in all 12 games for the Wildcats and started in two of them.
It wasn't an easy road for Powell to get to where he is currently. Getting used to the physicality that is demanded from a Division I program is what Powell said was difficult.
Powell is now on his third tight end coach in Josh Miller, who followed offensive coordinator Seth Doege from Marshal.
"I think every coach has their different techniques and different ways of teaching," Powell said. "I feel like it's played a huge role in my development as a player. Being able to pick the brains of multiple different head coaches and kind of add it to my game, I feel like it's really helped me develop on the field for sure."
It is a loaded room for Miller, but he is determined to find what's special about each tight end and utilize their skillset to the advantage of the offensive scheme.
"Tyler has a unique skill set of being able to run," Miller said. "Sam has an uncanny ability to feel space and be very aware with his surroundings. Cam Barmore is very savvy. He probably has the best athletic gate of the three natural receivers as he transitions."
Sam Olson held high praise for Powell when they were in a spring football press conference together, citing how "explosive" he his. "Obviously, he's got that length, he's got that length. He's really tall, long arms, thick lower half. That helps him be dominant in the run game and also really explosive running routes. I think TP's got a great combination and that makes him a really good player.
Summer practice is just around the corner, with it beginning on July 30. The first game of the season is Aug. 30, where Arizona will take on Hawaii at Arizona Stadium.
