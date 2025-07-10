Arizona Wildcats 2025 Quarterback Preview
The expectations were high for Arizona entering last season led by Noah Fifita behind center for the Wildcats. After exploding for 25 touchdowns to just six interceptions on a 72 percent completion percentage two years ago, Fifita took a step back last season under a new coaching staff with 18 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 61 percent completion percentage.
Fifita returns to Tucson without his top wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan who went No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft back in April. He does have a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Seth Doege who joins Arizona after calling plays at Marshall last season.
With a fresh young mind calling plays and a deeper wide receiver room, Fifita will have a chance to be in a better position to succeed for an Arizona team looking to bounce back this season in year two under head coach Brent Brennan.
“I have the best quarterback in the league without a doubt,” Doege said of Fifita during spring camp when asked about his progress of learning the new playbook. “This dude is different. He has picked up every single piece of information I have ever given him… He is right where I want him to be.”
Behind Fifita is Braedyn Locke who transferred to Arizona this offseason from Wisconsin. Locke spent most of last season as the starter for the Badgers after Tyler Van Dyke tore his ACL early in the year. He went on to start in nine games for Wisconsin, completing 55 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns through the air and 10 interceptions. He’ll bring experience from starting most of last year to the Wildcats quarterback room behind Fifita.
Freshman Sawyer Anderson, Luke Haugo and Mason Bray fill out the rest of the quarterback room for Arizona.
The expectations remain high for Fifita despite what was a down season for him last year following his explosion onto the scene two years ago. With a deeper wide receiver room and now a younger and more innovative play-caller, Fifita will look to be more consistent as a passer this season for an Arizona team with lower expectations compared to last year.
“I think he is probably the best offensive coordinator, best person I have ever been around,” Fifita said of Doege. “I am extremely excited for him as a play-caller, but more importantly as a leader. His leadership skills are second-to-none… We’re going to follow him to the end of the earth.”
