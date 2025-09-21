Arizona Targets Tight End Prospect for the 2026 Class
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
Arizona (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) faced off against Kansas State in the final non-conference game of the regular season. UA started hot, jumping out to an impressive 17-3 lead over KSU, but a few missed field goals and holding calls caused the team some points right before half.
Despite the great first half, Arizona saw its lead vanish fast with KSU (1-3, 0-2) breaking off a 75-yard touchdown run and then scoring another touchdown after a blocked punt. From that point on, it was a defensive grinder with UA prevailing 23-17 over Kansas State.
As Brennan and his staff continue to try to build Arizona and get the program back into bowl contention, recruiting becomes even more vital for the Wildcats, who have their 2026 recruiting class sitting at No. 42 nationally with 20 commitments according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings.
As of right now, four-star quarterback Oscar Rios headlines the class and is the only four-star recruit who is committed to the Wildcats.
Recently, former Pac-12 foe UCLA fired head coach DeShaun Foster, who ended his Bruins career with an underwhelming 5-10 that was capped off with an embarrassing 35-10 loss to New Mexico.
When there is fallout with a football program there is usually fallout on the recruiting trail and that was the case for the Bruins with six decommitments, thus far.
Due to the misfortune of UCLA, Arizona has gotten back in the mix for a high-level recruit and has offered three-star linebacker Ramzak Fruean, who decommitted from the Bruins with the firing of Foster.
Fruean is a linebacker out of Spanaway, Wash., where he plays for Bethel High School.
Although the Wildcats are highly interested in Fruean, Arizona has now offered his teammate in three-star tight end Elijah Muliufi, who is currently committed to San Diego State.
Arizona’s coaching staff is out on the recruiting trail during the bye-week and tight ends coach Josh Miller has offered Muliufi, making it clear that the Wildcats are right in the mix.
Muliufi is listed as a 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame tight end that has seen interest from Nevada and Portland State.
