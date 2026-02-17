Former Arizona Guard Inducted into Ring of Honor

The Arizona Wildcats honored one of their all-time greats this past weekend, inducting former guard Caleb Love to the Wildcats’ Ring of Honor.

Love was inducted during the Wildcats’ latest matchup with Texas Tech — in which the previously top-ranked team in the land lost to the Red Raiders in overtime.

He spent two seasons with the Wildcats from 2023-2025, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the floor, and 33 percent from three-point range in 73 games. He was named a Wooden All-American in the 2023-24 season, as well as PAC-12 Player of the Year for his efforts.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After a storied 3-year career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, Love furthered his legacy during his time with the Wildcats, resulting in his place in the Ring of Honor.

Love’s thoughts

Love was asked about the honoring after the game.

“It means the world,” Love said. “It’s a blessing. I thank the man above for getting me to this point, it’s been a long journey for me. Ups and downs, everything in between, but I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. The decision I made to come to Arizona is one of the best decisions I made.”

“I don’t really think it’s proving people wrong,” Love added. “I think it’s just proving myself right, and just believing in myself, continuing to put in the work, and trusting my work, and just going out there and performing to the best of my ability. I definitely turned some heads, and maybe did some things that people may have thought that I wasn’t capable of, and I’m still trying to prove myself. I’m still trying to continue to stamp my name.”

Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) lays up a shot during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

After a historic collegiate career, Love is enjoying success at the next level. As a two-way player for Portland Trail Blazers, Love is averaging 11.3 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the floor, and 32 percent from three-point territory in 45 appearances. Love noted that his time in Arizona helped prepare him for the success he has seen in the NBA.

“I thank Tommy [Lloyd] a lot,” Love said. “He kind of runs an NBA style offense with how fast-paced it is, and heavy ball screens, and things like that. I definitely give a lot of credit to him and the coaching staff. With how they run things, and as far as the player development side, that definitely translates from here to the league. I think this program, and what Tommy is building, and what he’s built so far, is definitely going to help you get to the league for sure.”