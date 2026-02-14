Wildcats Set to Add Another to Basketball's Ring of Honor

Arizona basketball's Ring of Honor is set to grow this weekend, as the team and head coach Tommy Lloyd announced that former Wildcat guard Caleb Love will be inducted as part of the festivities around Saturday's home game against Texas Tech.

Love is set to become the 34th member of the Ring of Honor and the third member whose college career started in the 2020s, joining Benedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko.

𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 - Saturday Caleb joins the Ring of Honor 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3zI2dSY0Nl — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) February 12, 2026

"I think this is a really cool thing," Lloyd told the media. "You guys know Caleb has a special place in my heart, and for Caleb Love to be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Valentine's Day, which just happens to be the date the state of Arizona was officially founded, ... that's really cool. It's going to be really cool to have Caleb back here for a few days, and I'm so proud of him."

Caleb Love's College Career

Love began his collegiate journey at North Carolina, where he became an accomplished player for the Tar Heels. He appeared in 101 games as a two-time All-ACC player, scoring 1,476 points, making the eighth-most three-pointers in program history, and helping North Carolina reach the 2022 National Championship game.

Feb 19, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles during the second half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

However, the guard ended up transferring due to issues beyond basketball, and after a snafu while transferring to Michigan, he ended up in Tucson, where his career continued to blossom.

During his first season with the Wildcats, Love was named an All-American by many renowned publications and finished as a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy and a finalist for the Jerry West Award as the nation's top shooting guard. He averaged a career-best 18 points per game and became the third player with at least 600 points in a single season under Lloyd's watch, claiming PAC-12 Player of the Year and qualifying him for the Ring of Honor.

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (1) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Love faced some turmoil over his play from the media as a senior, but still turned in a stellar season. He still averaged over 17 points -- becoming the 13th player in NCAA history to accumulate 1,000 points at different schools -- made the Jerry West Award finalist list, and was a first-team All-Big 12 player, despite having an uncertain future in the game.

"Arizona was a place that was able to give him a second chance at it, and he crushed it," Lloyd said. "He didn't get drafted, but I think that was a mistake on someone's part, and I think he's proven his worth."

Caleb Love as An NBA Player

Feb 7, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love (2) lays up a shot during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Love went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft but landed a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, meaning he can go up and down between Portland and its G-League affiliate without being released or subjected to waivers. He's appeared in 44 games for the Trail Blazers this season, averaging 11.3 points as a rookie.

Some doubted he could make an impact in the NBA, but his former coach isn't the least bit surprised by his early success.

"I just felt like his skill set translated to the NBA, and I thought, if given the chance, what he has been through is going to serve him well because he's had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. ... I think in order for you to be successful at that level, we have to know how you're going to respond to a struggle."

