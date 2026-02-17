Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to sweep their Arizona road trip after upsetting the Wildcats on Saturday. They came away with a 78-75 road win in Arizona despite being +9.5 underdogs.

That was the third straight victory for Texas Tech, which needed to get back on track after two upset losses to Kansas and Central Florida.

The Arizona State Sun Devils have been up and down this season, resulting in a record just slightly over .500. They haven’t even been that great at home, going 7-5 in a dozen contests thus far.

Arizona State forced overtime as +16 underdogs last February at Texas Tech before falling 85-57 in the conference tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Texas Tech: -8.5 (-112)

Arizona State: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Texas Tech: -425

Arizona State: +330

Total

153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Desert Financial Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Texas Tech record: 19-6

Arizona State record: 13-12

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 13-12 ATS this season

Arizona State is 15-10 ATS this season

Texas Tech is 6-6 ATS on the road this season

Arizona State is 7-5 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 14-11 in Texas Tech games this season

The UNDER is 13-12 in Arizona State games this season

The UNDER is 7-5 in Texas Tech road games this season

The UNDER is 8-4 in Arizona State home games this season

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Key Players to Watch

JT Toppin, Forward, Texas Tech Red Raiders

JT Toppin has been impressive all season long, and that continued in Saturday’s upset win at Arizona. He put up 31 points and 13 rebounds to bring his season averages up just that much higher.

Toppin’s 21.9 points per game rank eighth in the nation, and his 11.0 rebounds put him sixth. He’s also tied for the 62nd-best field goal percentage at 55.3%.

The junior forward has been a force this season. That shouldn’t change tonight at Arizona State.

Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Prediction and Pick

Although Arizona State hasn’t been great straight up this season, they’ve been competitive against the spread. The Sun Devils are particularly feisty as underdogs, covering in 10 of 15 games as ‘dogs, including going 3-0 ATS as home underdogs.

On the flip side, Texas Tech is just 9-10 as the favorite and 3-4 as road favorite. The Red Raiders didn’t cover in their only other game with a spread in this range, while Arizona State is 2-0 with the spread between +6.5 and +10.5.

Texas Tech had to exert a lot of energy over the weekend while this will be Arizona State’s first game in a week. I’ll back the home squad to keep it a close game on Tuesday night.

Pick: Arizona State +8.5 (-108)

