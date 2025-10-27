Inside The Wildcats

Arizona All-Quarter-Century Team: Safeties

Arizona football has entered its bye-week, which means we will be putting together our Arizona Wildcats On SI All-Quarter Century Team.

Troy Hutchison

Nov. 28, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback (1) Robert Golden against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona defeated Arizona State 20-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
So far in the Brent Brennan era of Arizona football, the Wildcats have had their struggles on the road with four-straight losses dating back to last year. UA has lost those games by an average of 28 points and have fallen behind by double-digits in all four games.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) blocks Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Cam Barfield (0) from a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) was able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.

Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.

Although Arizona fell on Saturday against Houston and has lost two-straight games, the program is clearly moving in the right direction and has improved drastically from a season ago.

Sep 13, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant (21) interacts with the crowd during the first quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Arizona Stadium. Arizona won 35-28. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images / Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

Now with the Wildcats in the bye-week, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have decided to roll out our All-Quarter-Century Team breaking down the top players at every position over the last 25 years of Arizona football.

Today we are taking a look at what the top four safeties would be over the last 25 years that have stood out from the rest.

Top Safeties

4. Jared Tevis (2012-14)

  • Similar to running back Ka’Deem Carey, safety Jared Tevis was a local product that walked on to the football team when Rich Rodriguez became the head coach of the program. Tevis worked his way to earning a scholarship and became a key piece in the Wildcats’ secondary.
Oct 11, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Jared Tevis (38) against the Southern California Trojans at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • During his three seasons with the program, Tevis played in 36 games where he racked up 285 tackles, 189 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, five interceptions and nine forced fumbles.

3. Robert Golden (2008-11)

  • One of the top defensive players on the Wildcats’ roster in the secondary was safety Robert Golden, who played cornerback before switching positions. In his four seasons with Arizona, Golden played in 51 games.
Oct.1, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Robert Golden (1) runs down USC Trojans running back Curtis McNeal (22) after a run down the sideline in the fourth quarter at the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC Trojans won 48-41. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
  • During that time, Golden managed to rack up 183 tackles, 131 solo tackles, 5 ½ tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four interceptions and scored two touchdowns. He received Pac-12 honors twice in his career with Arizona.

2. Tra'Mayne Bondurant (2011-14)

  • One of the top defensive players under Rodriguez was safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant, who switched from linebacker into the secondary. Bondurant had the ability to come up with big-time turnovers and plays that flipped the momentum of the game for Arizona.
Dec 31, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Tra'Mayne Bondurant (21) dives to recover a loose fumble against the Boise State Broncos in the 2014 Fiesta Bowl at Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • During his four seasons with the program, Bondurant played in 49 games where he racked up 271 total tackles, 185 solo tackles, 28 ½ tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles and five touchdowns.

1. Genesis Smith (2023-Present)

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) is brought down by Arizona Wildcats safety Genesis Smith (12) during the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
  • Yes, I know, it is weird to have a player that is currently on the roster and still playing in college listed as the top player at his position over the last 25 years. However, safety Genesis Smith is the complete package when it comes to the secondary and what you want in a player.
  • Smith has the ability to drop back into zone coverage, play man-to-man and even come up to slow down the running attack.
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) intercepts the ball from New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • So far in his career, Smith has played in 32 games where he has totaled 129 tackles, 71 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on our All-Quarter-Century Team top four safeties ranking. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

