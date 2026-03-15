Big 12 Titles Bring Arizona's Ultimate Goals Into Focus
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In just two years, the Arizona Wildcats have seized control of Big 12 basketball, unseating defending conference champion Houston by knocking off the Cougars twice this season, including Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship game.
It's an achievement that was a long time coming, particularly with the recent history between the two programs. Houston had won the last three meetings before this season, including a 2022 Sweet 16 battle and last season's Big 12 Tournament Championship. But it's those letdowns that led Arizona to where it is now.
Tommy Lloyd Knows More Is To Come
"I was at a place [where] we were kind of on top of the conference a lot," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Then, we got to the Big 12, and I learned real quick that we were looking up and chasing a program, and it was Houston. Not that we were so fixated with the chase, but it gave us a barometer for what we felt like we had to do to improve our program and to see if we can put ourselves over the top."
The expectations that come with that barometer were lofty, but now, Arizona has leveled the playing field and returned to prominence in a power conference and the national college basketball landscape. But it's just the start of what teams at that level hope to accomplish.
What's Next
Using Houston as a model of a successful Big 12 program is a good idea because it has similar principles to Arizona and the other successful programs throughout the country and can provide a direct comparison and blueprint for the Wildcats as they look to elevate their program to the upper echelon.
Kelvin Sampson has led the program to a level of success it has never really seen, with the only comparable era coming in the 1980s. The Cougars have been to two Final Fours under his watch, all coming in the last five years, and even have a chance to get back there this year after finishing last season as the national runner-up.
He's also led Houston to six conference championships, quite the track record to chase for Arizona.
The Wildcats have already accomplished the conference championship part of that three times under Tommy Lloyd. Now, it's time for them to focus on taking the next step and achieving their ultimate goals: making it back to the Final Four and winning a National Championship.
It's been 25 years since the Wildcats last made a Final Four and 29 years since their last title. They've had five more chances since then, but none have succeeded. This team has a chance to change that.
"There's nothing to protect in the Big 12 anymore," Lloyd said. "That's already been accomplished. Now, what's next? What's next is the NCAA Tournament. We're going to figure out who's in our crosshairs, and then, we'll focus on that and try to advance as far as we can in that tournament, one game at a time."
That's been Arizona's philosophy all season, and it's propelled the Wildcats to the top of the conference. Houston has shown them what it takes to reach that next step. Now, we'll find out if it's enough for them to take charge on the national stage in a do-or-die situation.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.