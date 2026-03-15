Big 12 Titles Bring Arizona's Ultimate Goals Into Focus

In just two years, the Arizona Wildcats have seized control of Big 12 basketball, unseating defending conference champion Houston by knocking off the Cougars twice this season, including Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship game.

It's an achievement that was a long time coming, particularly with the recent history between the two programs. Houston had won the last three meetings before this season, including a 2022 Sweet 16 battle and last season's Big 12 Tournament Championship. But it's those letdowns that led Arizona to where it is now.

𝗕𝗜𝗚 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XJ804SYVZh — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Tommy Lloyd Knows More Is To Come

"I was at a place [where] we were kind of on top of the conference a lot," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Then, we got to the Big 12, and I learned real quick that we were looking up and chasing a program, and it was Houston. Not that we were so fixated with the chase, but it gave us a barometer for what we felt like we had to do to improve our program and to see if we can put ourselves over the top."

The expectations that come with that barometer were lofty, but now, Arizona has leveled the playing field and returned to prominence in a power conference and the national college basketball landscape. But it's just the start of what teams at that level hope to accomplish.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and forward Koa Peat (10) high-five during the second half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

What's Next

Using Houston as a model of a successful Big 12 program is a good idea because it has similar principles to Arizona and the other successful programs throughout the country and can provide a direct comparison and blueprint for the Wildcats as they look to elevate their program to the upper echelon.

Kelvin Sampson has led the program to a level of success it has never really seen, with the only comparable era coming in the 1980s. The Cougars have been to two Final Fours under his watch, all coming in the last five years, and even have a chance to get back there this year after finishing last season as the national runner-up.

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson claps his hand while the Cougars play against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

He's also led Houston to six conference championships, quite the track record to chase for Arizona.

The Wildcats have already accomplished the conference championship part of that three times under Tommy Lloyd. Now, it's time for them to focus on taking the next step and achieving their ultimate goals: making it back to the Final Four and winning a National Championship.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd watches game play during the second half against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It's been 25 years since the Wildcats last made a Final Four and 29 years since their last title. They've had five more chances since then, but none have succeeded. This team has a chance to change that.

"There's nothing to protect in the Big 12 anymore," Lloyd said. "That's already been accomplished. Now, what's next? What's next is the NCAA Tournament. We're going to figure out who's in our crosshairs, and then, we'll focus on that and try to advance as far as we can in that tournament, one game at a time."

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

That's been Arizona's philosophy all season, and it's propelled the Wildcats to the top of the conference. Houston has shown them what it takes to reach that next step. Now, we'll find out if it's enough for them to take charge on the national stage in a do-or-die situation.