Handling Business Great Sign for Wildcats Moving Forward
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Arizona did exactly what they needed to do to stay on course to reach their next goal. That is winning the Big 12 Tournament.
The Wildcats did not mess around with their quarterfinal opponent, UCF. They knew that they were going to get the best of this team, and Arizona came out and let them know there are levels to this and gave them no hope or chance to think they would pull an upset on Arizona. They handle their business, and it just shows the growth that this team continues to make.
Tommy Lloyd Has Made Changes
The Wildcats earlier this season had some trouble with teams that they should have dominated, and still ended up winning the game, but it was because of the talent.
That is something that they fixed over the course of the season, and it showed up today. It is easy to come into a game like this and say 'oh its an easy win no matter what. We are just going to win with talent alone.' But Arizona does not play with that mentality and goes out there looking to play its best basketball in each game.
Arizona Handles Business, Looking for Bigger Things
They are not satisfied with just being the Big 12 outright regular-season champions. They want to make sure they are holding the Big 12 tournament trophy at the end of this week, and that is what the message has been.
This is one of their goals since the beginning of the season, and they are off to a great start. The Wildcats handled the team they were supposed to and now will move on to the semifinals were they are going to take on a tough opponent in Iowa State today.
Iowa State is on a little streak of its own, and they had to do it the hard way. They are going to want to get their payback today, after what Arizona did to them earlier this season.
All hands on deck for this matchup of two teams in the top 10 and teams looking to make a push deep in the NCAA Tournament. But first, they will look to take care of business in this one and get to the finals of the Big 12 tournament.
Arizona still has the advantage going into this game, but they know they will have to play their best basketball still. This is what has been great about the Big 12 conference this season.
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