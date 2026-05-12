Arizona Picks Up Intriguing Nebraska Transfer

The Arizona Wildcats have added an intriguing big man to their roster for next season, signing Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusecvicius to the squad.

Jarusevicius — a 6-foot-11, 220-pound big man from Lithuania — has some serious potential to be something special for the Wildcats. He has spent time at Cal Bakersfield for two seasons, Central Michigan for one season, and last season with Nebraska. He appeared in only one game for Nebraska last season, scoring seven points in 11 minutes, before being shut down for the rest of the season due to a lingering back issue.

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) celebrates his three-point basket against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jarusevicius’ Numbers

However, before showing up at Nebraska, Jarusevicius broke out during his time with Central Michigan. He averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 53 percent from the field and 31 percent from three-point range. It’s been a minute since he’s played in a game, but he’s shown an ability to fill up the box score in the past, and head coach Tommy Lloyd is hoping that he’s found another diamond in the rough.

He brings a versatile game with him to Arizona. Mostly an interior scorer and high-volume rebounder, Jarusevicius has shown a willingness to extend his range to the three-point line, which has helped him get to the basket off of closeouts and score inside.

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) reaches for the ball during the second against the Minnesota Golden Gophers half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Projected Role With Arizona

With the Wildcats, he figures to be the backup for Motiejus Krivas, who is returning for the 2026-27 season after a strong campaign last year. The Wildcats have missed out on some of their frontcourt targets in the transfer portal, such as Devin Williams, who visited Arizona but ultimately chose Seton Hall.

Their frontcourt could receive a boost in the near future if freshman phenom Koa Peat decides to run it back for a second season at Arizona next year. Peat has declared for the NBA Draft later this summer but doesn’t project to be a favorable selection at this year’s event, which could prompt him to return to Arizona to round out his game.

Nov 25, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) drives towards the basket as Central Michigan Chippewas forward Ugnius Jarusevicius (21) defends during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will look to keep bolstering their roster ahead of a pivotal 2026-27 season, in which they’ll have to live up to the now-lofty expectations placed on them. Last season’s success culminated in their first Final Four appearance since 2001, and they’ll look to get back to that point once again next season with a reloaded roster.

Arizona's rotation isn't fully set, but it is getting there.