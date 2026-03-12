Arizona Begins Postseason With Lofty Tournament Projection

The Arizona Wildcats are coming off an impressive and successful regular season. They accomplished one of their goals this season by winning the Big 12 outright Title. Now, it is time to turn it up for the Wildcats as they get into postseason play.

First up for Arizona is the Big 12 tournament. Arizona is the No. 1 seed for the Big 12 tournament, and they are looking to get that started on the right foot today in the quarterfinals.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks for a pass against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, the Wildcats want to win the Big 12 Tournament, but it is not the end-all for this team as they have bigger fish to fry coming up. Arizona's biggest goal and its top goal is getting to the NCAA Tournament and winning it all.

They are one of the top contenders to win it all. Some have them as favorites as they are playing great basketball right now, and they have been the most important consistent team this season. It is all about continuing to play great ball for the Wildcats.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now we look at the latest bracketology by Joe Lunardi of ESPN. Arizona is the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Wildcats can improve that this week by winning the Big 12 Tournament, getting some help, and seeing the current Top overall Seed, the Duke Blue Devils, go down at some point in the ACC Tournament.

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Lunardi of ESPN.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats reacts in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona will still be the No. 1 seed in the West Region no matter what happens this week in the Big 12 Tournament. This is the team that is going to be hard to beat from now till the end of March Madness. Arizona is looking to go all the way.

The Wildcats boast one of the best resumes in the country, currently sitting third in the NCAA NET Rankings with a 14-2 record in Quadrant 1, a 21-2 record across the first two quadrants, a 16-1 record at home, and a 9-1 record on the road.