How Arizona Is Surviving Gauntlet Despite Being Shorthanded

Just when it looked like the Arizona Wildcats might finally have been exposed, they earned themselves two massive wins in the midst of a gauntlet stretch.

After a disappointing week that saw Arizona’s 23-0 start come to an end, dropping games to Kansas, and Texas Tech, the Wildcats followed it up with wins over BYU and Houston.

Arizona Adversity

To make things even more impressive, Arizona has picked up those wins with Koa Peat out with an injury, and with Brayden Burries playing through an illness in both contests. They’ve gotten exceptional performances from Ivan Kharchenkov, and Anthony Dell’Orso in their recent wins.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts while playing against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The wins are a testament to Arizona’s resilience despite the adversity they’ve faced of late, proving that they should still be treated as one of the last dangerous teams in the country, and one that can win the national championship this season.

Lloyd’s thoughts

After their latest win over Houston, head coach Tommy Lloyd spoke about the team’s ability to win games despite the adversity they are currently facing.

“The message was simple,” Lloyd said. “Get back to winning things, and the things that drive winning. Don’t be result-oriented, lock into a process. We really wanted to get back into our habits, and what drives winning. We’ve kind of had to change how we play a little bit over the last couple of games. Not just because you’re playing Houston, but we’re a little banged up. We have a couple of really good players that aren’t playing right now. These guys that are playing have done a great job making adjustments and finding a way. It can get out of control really quickly in this conference, for us to steady the ship says a lot about the guys within the program.”

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd makes a call to players during the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The sooner the team can get healthy, the more dangerous they’ll be when it’s time for the Big 12 tournament, and eventually the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, Arizona has proven that they are more than capable even without its top guns out on the floor.

The Wildcats have an impressive resume that is sure to earn them a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. They’ve beaten 7 ranked opponents, won 11 quad 1 games, and 5 quad 2 games this year. They’ll look to finish the regular season on a high note as they continue to prove that they are a favorite to earn their second national title in program history.

