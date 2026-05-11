How NBA Draft Lottery Affects Brayden Burries

The NBA Draft lottery has just concluded earlier this week, and it could have a major implication on the future of Arizona guard Brayden Burries.

While Burries certainly won’t be picked inside the top five, barring any major boosts in his stock, he is likely to be selected within the 6-9 range of the 2026 NBA Draft. Following the lottery results, the teams holding those picks are the Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, and Dallas Mavericks, in order.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Burries’ Stats Last Season

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard was Arizona’s best offensive player last season, averaging a team-high 16.1 points per game as a freshman, knocking down another team-best 70 three-pointers at a 39 percent rate. Burries’ scoring helped Arizona get to the Final Four for the first time in decades, and helped the program have one of its best seasons in the Tommy Lloyd era.

As such, it’s no wonder he’s been getting consideration to be selected in the lottery. His stock has risen from a potential first-round pick to essentially a lock to be chosen in the lottery since the beginning of last season. He’ll likely join a long list of players to suit up for Arizona that were selected in the lottery, such as DeAndre Ayton (1st overall, 2018), Benedict Mathurin (6th overall, 2022), Aaron Gordon (4th overall, 2014), and, most recently, Carter Bryant (14th overall, 2025).

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Which Team Makes the Most Sense

Of all the teams picking in Burries’ projected range, the team that makes the most sense is the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas is still reeling from the effects of the dramatic Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap from January 2025, and is beginning a new era under new leadership next season.

Obviously, Brayden Burries is not anywhere close to Luka Doncic, but pairing him with Cooper Flagg — last year’s first-overall pick — gives the Mavericks a solid young duo to build around for the future. Burries brings a versatile game to the next level, as he’s shown he's more than just a scorer. His ability to rebound at a high level, and commit to the defensive side of the floor is why scouts believe he has as much upside as he’s been advertised to have.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks on during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Burries could help the Mavericks turn things around alongside Flagg in a hurry. The team managed just a 26-56 record in the 2025-26 NBA season, but could be in for a better season next year with Flagg improving and by bringing in a player of Burries’ caliber to run alongside him.