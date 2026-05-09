Peat's Current Draft Positioning Leaving Arizona Uncertain

Koa Peat’s draft stock is one of the more conflicting cases in this year’s entire draft class, with some mock drafts considering him a lottery choice and others keeping him in the top 20 range.

Peat — a former five-star recruit coming out of high school — was as advertised in his freshman season with the Wildcats, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He was part of Arizona’s trio of star freshmen — alongside Brayden Burries and Ivan Kharchenkov.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and forward Koa Peat (10) react in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His play last season helped the Wildcats reach heights they haven’t seen in quite some time. After a red-hot 23-0 start, the Wildcats swept both the Big 12 regular season and conference tournament titles. They would go on to win 36 games and, in the NCAA Tournament, advance all the way to the Final Four for the first time since 2001, with Peat at the forefront of that success.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Peat’s Strengths

Some of the things that have made scouts drool over Peat include his 6-foot-8, 235-pound frame. Built like a tight end, Peat often gets his buckets using his athleticism and his strength to overpower opposing defenses. As such, many believe he has the potential to be a big-time player at the next level with that skillset.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, some of his more glaring weaknesses include a lack of a true handle and an inability to space the floor, effectively turning Peat into an undersized center at the next level. Initially thought of as a lottery pick to begin the year, he’s seen his stock dip slightly, and while he still could be drafted, some have suggested a return to Arizona would be a smarter long-term decision for Peat.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft has Peat being drafted 20th overall by the San Antonio Spurs, pairing him up with former 1st overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

Nov 3, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates a play against the Florida Gators in the second half of the Hall of Fame Series game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

O’Connor’s Prediction

“Peat opened the season with a 30-point game against defending champion Florida and backed it up as one of Arizona's best players all year,” O’Connor said. “The concern is that he doesn't really shoot, doesn't create for himself off the dribble without assistance, and he's not going to wow anyone as a vertical athlete."

"But the Spurs already have a lot of creators, and they have the perfect center in Victor Wembanyama to pair with anyone, but especially for a shaky shooter like Peat. The Spurs could unlock Peat’s best qualities, as a powerful, physical, and relentless player."