Arizona's Burries Catching More Momentum With NBA Draft Projections

Brayden Burries' draft stock has continued to rise throughout the offseason. Now, he’s seeing his stock reach heights that haven’t been seen yet in the entire draft process.

Initially thought of as a mid-to-late first-round pick at the start of the college basketball season, Burries’ performance helped raise his stock considerably. He averaged a team-high 16.1 points per game while leading the team in total three-pointers, on an Arizona team that was one of the best in the country.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Central Florida Knights at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

The Wildcats won 36 games, the most they have ever won in their entire program history, and made it all the way to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. In their conference, they swept the Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, all with Burries at the forefront of the focus.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Burries’ Stock Rising

After an incredible freshman season, Burries declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be selected early on in the event. Many mock boards have him going in the lottery, but the latest mocks suggest he could sneak his way into the top seven of the draft.

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles around Central Florida Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) in the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

His scoring ability, combined with his willingness to give maximum effort on the defensive end and on the glass, has made scouts fall in love with Burries’ game, and is why he has earned lottery hype so far this offseason.

Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor recently mocked Burries to go seventh overall to the Atlanta Hawks, one of the higher projections for Burries of any mock draft so far. The star rookie is getting looks.

O’Connor’s Predicton

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) defends Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the first half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

“Hawks fans have to be pumped and jacked for Sunday. With a 9.8% chance of moving up to the top pick, thanks to the Pelicans/Bucks picks swap, they have the sixth-best odds of winning the lottery,” O’Connor said. “But if they stay put, it would make sense to find someone who can fill in for CJ McCollum and someday take over for the 34-year-old guard."

"Burries arrived at Arizona as a top-10 recruit, started slow, and then erupted once conference play began, helping lead his team to the Final Four. He's a physical, versatile scorer who can beat you from all three levels, rebounds like a forward, and competes hard on defense. But he's a methodical creator rather than an explosive one, and his shooting history before Arizona gives scouts reason to wonder whether the efficiency is real or a blip.”