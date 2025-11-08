How to Watch Arizona's Homecoming Game Against Kansas
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, Arizona hit a bump in the road going 1-3 in its next four games, which included a two-game losing streak with losses to BYU and Houston before the bye-week for the Wildcats. But, the team was able to get back on track with an impressive win over Colorado.
Arizona was able to secure its fifth win of the season with an impressive 52-17 victory over Colorado (3-6, 1-5) snapping not only a 2-game losing streak but 5-game road losing streak that dates back to the previous season.
Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona is 2-5 with four of those losses having come with a point deficit of 28 points. In those games, the Wildcats fell behind by double-digits every single time.
One of the major reasons why Arizona was able to bounce back and snap its losing streak was due to the performance by the offense and quarterback Noah Fifita.
Fifita played at such a high-level that he was recognized by the Big 12 earning Offensive Player of the Week Award. With the Award, he became the second WIldcat this season to receive the honor with the first coming from running back Ismail Mahdi for his game against Kansas State.
Against Colorado, Fifita went an impressive 11 of 19 passing totalling 213 yards and racking up four touchdowns to zero interceptions.
Now, Arizona will be going up against Kansas and looking to lock in that elusive sixth win of the season to land a bowl berth. The Wildcats will have their hands full with a Jayhawks’ offense that is highly explosive in this homecoming game.
Game Info
- Game: Arizona (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) vs. Kansas (5-4, 3-3 Big 12)
- Time: 1:30 p.m. (MST)
- Location: Arizona Stadium | Tucson, Ariz.
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: 1290 AM | Sirius XM: 198, 385
- Odds: Arizona (-5.5) | O/U: 57.5
This is the first time the two programs are playing each other since the 1966 season where Arizona lost 35-13 to Kansas. Overall the Jayhawks lead the series 2-3-1 over the Wildcats.
Arizona will be down four players, who showed up on the latest availability report in cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Jordan Brown. And after being listed as doubtful and questionable both receiver Chris Hunter and defensive end Eduwa Okundaye are now out, as well.
