Arizona Point Guard Jaden Bradley Breaks Down Offseason
Over the past two seasons, Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd have watched as point guard Jaden Bradley has grown within the program and developed into the starting guard he is today. Overall, Bradley has played three seasons of college basketball with his freshman year at Alabama and the last two with the Wildcats.
During that time, Bradley has gone from an option off the bench averaging 20.3 minutes per game and scoring seven points per contest to the starting point guard last season. While in the starting lineup, he averaged career highs in points (12.1), rebounds (3.4), assists (3.7), steals (1.8) and minutes played (34.1) in 37 total games.
Becoming a steady force at the starting point guard role, Bradley helped lead the team to a 24-13 finishing third in the Wildcats’ first season in the Big 12. The team was able to make the Sweet Sixteen before falling to No. 1 seed Duke 100-93 to end the season.
Following the end of the season, many of the top basketball players from across the country went through the pre-draft process to see where they stacked up and sit in the eyes of NBA scouts giving players an idea if they should officially enter the draft, or return to college basketball for another season.
After his sophomore season and first year in Tucson, Bradley went through that process before deciding to return for his junior year.
“I actually decided not to do it this year,” said Bradley when asked about the pre-draft process. “So, I just worked out with my trainers and just locked in focusing my whole attention on coming back and focusing on Arizona.”
This time around, Bradley didn’t go through that process. Instead, he knew he wanted to return for his third season under Lloyd and wanted to get ready by working out with strength and conditioning coach Chris Rounds.
Now with Bradley back and getting ready for the 2025-26 season, he and other Arizona players spoke to the media about what they’ve been doing during the offseason. So, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI put together our five takeaways from his press conference.
Five Takeaways
- Q: What has stood out about the freshmen on the roster, so far?
- Bradley: “They love to work. They love to get better. [They’re] very coachable and are gym rats. They can really play at a high level. They’re physical, they fit right in with the system and we are still building stuff and putting stuff in but once we get everything set, they’re all going to be very special.”
- Q: How do you think your conditioning has improved compared to the end of the 2024-25 season?
- Bradley: “I feel like I was in great shape last year, but there’s always room for improvement. I feel like I want to feel as fresh as I did in the first half into the second half. So I’m just working on my strength at this point. Along with my condition and having those legs fresh in the second half as well.”
- Q: How have you been helping Sidi Gueye get up to speed?
- Bradley: “We just pull him aside and teach him the small stuff. Obviously the coaches are going to tell him everything he needs to know, but it's kind of different from a player-to-player point of view. When you’re on the court you can get to him and tell him easier than a coach probably would. So, we are just trying to do that for him.”
- Q: What are your thoughts about playing Alabama this season?
- Bradley: “It’s definitely going to be exciting. I got some guys over there that I still know, but you treat it like a normal game. But, I’m going to be excited to play against those guys.”
- Q: As a leader on this team, how are you bringing your experience to help the underclassmen?
- Bradley: “By just showing them what Arizona basketball is all about. How coach Lloyd wants his ship ran and not overstepping them. And by showing them what we do on a daily basis.”
Please be sure to share your thoughts on Jaden Bradley’s offseason and how he is helping the freshmen get ready for the year. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.