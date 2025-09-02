Q&A: Arizona Commit Jasleen Green Talks Wildcats
Since being hired as the head coach of the Arizona women’s basketball program, Becky Burke has been busy building the roster for the 2025-26 season and finalizing her coaching staff with high-level assistant coaches from across the country.
Before Arizona, Burke was a successful head coach at four different programs where she was able to turn things around and get them back on track. Overall, she has a record of 174-92 since the start of her career in 2016.
“I would like to thank President (Suresh) Garimella and Desireé for this wonderful opportunity to lead Arizona Women’s Basketball, a program with such a rich tradition,” Burke said. “Wildcats’ fans fully understand the role that elite culture plays in building a program that wins championships. Our staff will be ready to make that a reality as we call Tucson home.”
After the Wildcats had an underwhelming 2024-25 season as the team went 19-14 and missing the NCAA Tournament completely, Burke saw most of the previous season’s roster leave the team with only forward Montaya Dew staying with the team.
So, Burke had to work hard to build up the upcoming season’s roster with a mix of transfers and recruits she was able to land late in the process compared to the rest of the country.
With the roster set, Burke has shifted her focus to recruiting classes in order to get the program headed in the right direction and back in the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona has already received two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class in Priyanka Ponnam and Callie Hinder with Burke trying to rebuild the program.
Arizona has been busy on the recruiting trail and has offered multiple high-level prospects from across the country.
The WIldcats offered four-star guard Jasleen Green, who has multiple Power 4 offers in Auburn, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest among others.
Recently, Green took her official visit to Tucson and seemed to have a great time with the coaching staff and players as she toured the facilities and campus.
Well, the recruiting visit for Arizona worked and Green took to her X account and announced her commitment for the Wildcats on Saturday. It marked just six days after her visit that she decided to commit to Becky Burke’s program.
Green is a 5-foot-8 guard that is ranked No. 59 in ESPN's rankings for the 2026 recruiting class. She is out of Plantation, Fla. showing off Burke’s ability to recruit across the country and not just in a limited area.
We at Arizona Wildcats on SI reached out to Green to talk about her decision to Burke and the program.
Q&A: Jasleen Green
Q: Why Arizona?
- Green: “Honestly, it was everything about Arizona—the coaching staff, the culture and environment, the school, everything.”
Q: How do you see yourself fitting in?
- Green: “I see myself fitting into the system perfectly. Coach Burke likes to play fast and push the ball up the court in transition, and that’s exactly how I like to play. To play for coach Burke, you have to be a solid defender, and I feel like when I get there it’s naturally going to make me a better defender.”
Q: What makes Becky Burke the perfect coach for you?
- Green: “Coach Becky Burke is the perfect coach for me because of how passionate she is. She’s a winner, and I know she’s going to get the best out of me. I have many goals I want to reach in the future, and I believe Coach Burke and the rest of the Arizona staff can help me accomplish them.”
Q: What won you over on your visit to Tucson?
- Green: “One of the biggest things that stood out to me was the presentation coach Burke and the staff showed me at the end of my visit. It highlighted the coaching staff’s great history and the big-time things I can accomplish if I choose Arizona.”
Q: Are you taking any more visits?
- Green: “I’m not taking any more visits because Arizona had everything I wanted in a school, and that’s why I made my decision so quickly.”
The fact that Burke and Arizona are in the conversation for so many high-level players is a sign of her success at other programs and her ability to be a dynamic recruiter despite the program coming off of an underwhelming season.
