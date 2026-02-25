How Latest Bracketology Projects Arizona Future

The Arizona Wildcats have now shown the ability to bounce back this season when things are not going their way. The Wildcats have been one of the best teams in the Nation, and some have them as the best team in College Basketball this season. Arizona is thinking about making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, but they know that there is still a lot of work to do before they get to start that run. The Wildcats are coming to the end of regular-season play, and they want to win a Big 12 title.

That goal is on their list, and they are in first place right now, but they will still need to handle business over the next few weeks to win that conference championship. The Wildcats have played good team basketball over the last few weeks, and it is important to see that from a team that is looking to win it all this season. Arizona will continue to get better, and they are doing it with all the players they put on the floor. This is a team that feeds off each other, and they do not care who gets the shine.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Look to get back on Top in Bracketology

As we get closer to Selection Sunday, here is the latest ESPN Bracketology by Joe Lunardi. We take a look at where the Wildcats are in this update.

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out during the game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) reacts while playing against the Houston Cougars in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Arizona is still the No. 1 seed in the West Region in this bracketology. They do move a step closer to getting back to the top overall seed. They will need to win out and have Duke, who is in that position, have a loss in between there. Arizona is looking to do special things this season, and they are on track at this point in the season.

