Arizona All-Quarter-Century Team: Offensive Linemen
So far in the Brent Brennan era of Arizona football, the Wildcats have had their struggles on the road with four-straight losses dating back to last year. UA has lost those games by an average of 28 points and have fallen behind by double-digits in all four games.
Arizona (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) was able to get things going early by striking quickly as quarterback Noah Fifita hit receiver Tre Spivey for a 70-yard touchdown pass, which seemed to set the tone early for the offense.
Despite the fast start, Arizona found itself trailing 21-14 to Houston (6-1-,3-1) at the half thanks to defensive struggles in the second quarter. And once again, the Wildcats lost the middle eight of the game, which resulted in a Cougars 31-28 win over the Wildcats.
Although Arizona fell on Saturday against Houston and has lost two-straight games, the program is clearly moving in the right direction and has improved drastically from a season ago.
Now with the Wildcats in the bye-week, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have decided to roll out our All-Quarter-Century Team breaking down the top players at every position over the last 25 years of Arizona football.
Today we are taking a look at what the starting offensive would be over the last 25 years with one player at each position..
Starting Offensive Line
T: Jordan Morgan (2019-23)
- One of the top local prospects for the 2019 recruiting class was offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, who was recruited to Arizona by Kevin Sumlin and his staff. In his first couple seasons with the program, Morgan struggled even when getting playing time on the field.
- However, under head coach Jedd Fisch, Morgan shaped himself into one of the better offensive linemen in the Pac-12 and even overcame an ACL tear late into his senior season. While in Tucson, he played in 41 games and was named AP First-Team All-Pac-12 in 2022 and 2023.
T: Eben Britton (2005-08)
- During the Mike Stoops era, the Wildcats had a solid offensive line that grew stronger and stronger each season. The one player that was the face of the line was left tackle Eben Britton, who was a starter each season while on campus.
- Britton in his first season was named to the All-Freshmen Pac-10 team and received All-American honors. He received more honors and awards the following season in 2007 and managed to help end the program's 10-year bowl drought in 2008 making the Vegas Bowl.
G: Jonah Savaiinaea (2022-24)
- One of the main players out of the legendary 2022 recruiting class that ranked the highest in program history finishing at No. 19 according to Rivals was three-star guard Jonah Savaiinaea, who was overlooked coming out of high school due to the COVID-19 issues facing the country and limiting visits from coaches.
- From the moment Savaiinaea walked on campus it was clear that the Wildcats might have a future NFL lineman on their hands. In his first season, he started in on the line and never looked back.
- While with the Wildcats, Savaiinaea played in 36 games and showed how much he cared about the team by switching from guard to right tackle and in his last season making an emergency start at left tackle.
G: Jacob Alsadek (2014-17)
- One of the best offensive linemen during the Rich Rodriguez era was linemen Jacob Alsadek, who played all over the offensive line and managed to be the fourth best linemen in the Pac-12 according to PFF with his 86.4 rating during his senior season.
Throughout his career, Alsadek earned Pac-12 honors and was named to the PFF All-Pac-12 first-team offensive lineman.
C: Colin Baxter (2007-10)
- During the height of the Mike Stoops era, center Colin Baxter became a staple on the offensive line and saw the program go from barely missing bowl games to going to three-straight. Baxter worked with both UA QB legends in WIllie Tuitama and Nick Foles.
- Throughout his career, Baxter played in 28 games and won the Vegas Bowl as a member of the team that won their first bowl game for Arizona in over 10 years,
Please be sure to share your thoughts on our All-Quarter-Century Team starting offensive line rankings. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.