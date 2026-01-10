Arizona vs. TCU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 10
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the few undefeated teams left in the country. They're 15-0 and 2-0 in Big 12 play, which is good enough to be the No. 1-ranked team in college basketball.
They're once again big favorites on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.
Arizona vs. TCU Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arizona -6.5 (-115)
- TCU +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Arizona -330
- TCU +260
Total
- OVER 153.5 (-105)
- UNDER 153.5 (-115)
Arizona vs. TCU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 10
- Game Time: 4:00 pm ET
- Venue: Schollmaier Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 15-0 (2-0 in Big 12)
- TCU Record: 11-4 (1-1 in Big 12)
Arizona vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Arizona is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 5-1 in Arizona's last six games
- Arizona is 13-6 ATS in its last 19 road games
- Arizona has won 18 straight games as the favorite
- TCU is 8-4 ATS in its last 12 games
- TCU has won five straight home games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in TCU's last seven games
Arizona vs. TCU Key Player to Watch
- Jaden Bradley, G - Arizona Wildcats
Jaden Bradley is leading the Arizona Wildcats in both assists per game (4.6) and steals (1.9), while putting up 13.4 points per game and shooting 52.1% from the field. The biggest strength of this Arizona team is that the Wildcats don't rely on one single play, but Bradley may be the most important with his contributions in running the offense and playing shutdown defense.
Arizona vs. TCU Prediction and Pick
It might be time to sell high on the Arizona Wildcats. There's no denying they're one of the few truly elite teams in the country, but do they deserve to be 6.5-point road favorites against a strong TCU team? I'm not so sure.
The Horned Frogs are better than their record indicates. They rank 22nd in defensive efficiency and 106th in effective field goal percentage.
The key to competing with Arizona is sporting a strong perimeter defense as the Wildcats stick mainly to shooting two-point shots. The Horned Frogs rank 56th in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 47.4% from two-point range.
I'll take the points with TCU in this one.
Pick: TCU +6.5 (-105) via FanDuel
