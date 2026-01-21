Cincinnati vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 21

The Arizona Wildcats continue to be the best team in the country, sporting a perfect 18-0 record. They have struggled to cover spreads in recent games, but that only means something to us bettors.

On Wednesday night, they'll host the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 10-8 overall and 2-3 in Big 12 action. They're coming off a big upset win against Iowa State this past weekend.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Cincinnati +13.5 (-105)

Arizona -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Cincinnati +725

Arizona -1200

Total

OVER 151.5 (-110)

UNDER 151.5 (-110)

Cincinnati vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 21

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: McKale Memorial Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Cincinnati Record: 10-8 (2-3 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 18-0 (5-0 in Big 12)

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games

The UNDER is 8-1 in Cincinnati's last nine games

The UNDER is 15-2 in Cincinnati's last 17 games played in January

Arizona is 10-5 ATS in its last 15 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Arizona's last seven games

The OVER is 8-0 in Arizona's last eight home games

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Baba Miller, F - Arizona Wildcats

Baba Miller is the clear best player on this Cincinnati team. He's averaging a double-double per game with 13.2 points and 10.8 rebounds. Not only that, but he's averaging 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks. For any hope at all of winning this game, they need Miller to bring his best stuff.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on the spread in this game, I'm going to bet on the total instead and take the UNDER. Cincinnati is far better defensively, ranking 245th in effective field goal percentage but 9th in defensive efficiency. The Arizona Wildcats are also an elite defensive team, ranking 11th in defensive efficiency.

The UNDER is 8-1 in the Bearcats' last nine games, and I expect that trend to continue tonight. These two teams allow a combined 135.5 points per game, so with the total set at 151.5, I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 151.5 (-110) via BetMGM

