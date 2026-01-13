Arizona Lands Former Charlotte Defensive Back in Transfer Portal
The Arizona Wildcats are bringing in a high-impact defensive transfer by way of the transfer portal, signing former Charlotte defensive back Dwight Bootle to the program.
Bootle, a redshirt junior, spent last season at Charlotte after spending two seasons at Nebraska. Bootle appeared in all 12 games for the 49ers, racking up 38 total tackles with one pass deflection, 0.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.
With Nebraska
He appeared in just 6 games while with Nebraska, racking up two tackles in limited playing time. Before his collegiate days, Bootle played for Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida, as well as Killian High School. He recorded 32 tackles during his senior season, and was ranked as a top 90 cornerback in the country by Rivals. As a junior at Killian, he recorded 67 tackles, 22 pass deflections, and 1 interception.
Bootle also has family members that have played in the pros, as his brother DiCaprio — also a defensive back — played for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He also suited up for the Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Chargers.
Successful older brother
The younger Bootle brother will now join Brent Brennan’s program at Arizona as the Wildcats look to compete for a Big 12 crown next season. Arizona was 9-4 this past season, reaching the Holiday Bowl, and finishing the season ranked #17 in the AP Poll. The Wildcats have finished with 9 wins or more in two of the last three seasons, and are firmly establishing themselves as a legitimate contender in the Big 12.
Bootle is one of 14 incoming transfers brought in by the Wildcats. Other key defensive pieces they’ve signed on to their program include Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa, Georgetown edge Cooper Blomstrom, Wyoming defensive back Tyrese Boss, Memphis linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr., Nebraska safety Malcolm Hartzog, and USC linebacker Matai Tagoa’i.
As is the norm nowadays, Arizona has been hit hard by the transfer portal, seeing 17 outgoing transfers enter their name in the portal so far. The Wildcats have lost two defensive backs, two safeties, four defensive linemen, and one linebacker to the portal so far. They’ll need to fill these holes with impactful transfers if they wish to be competitive next year.
Brennan and the rest of his staff will try to put together a solid group for 2026 that can compete for a Big 12 title. After another good season in 2025, the Wildcats should be on everyone’s radar to potentially earn a spot in the College Football Playoff next season.
