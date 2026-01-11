Arizona Lands Washington Transfer Offensive Lineman

The Arizona Wildcats have landed a high-impact offensive lineman through the transfer portal, bringing in Washington transfer center Zach Henning.

Henning will effectively be the replacement for Ka’ena Decambra, who graduated after this past season. Henning is an exceptional run, and pass blocker, grading out with a 66.7 PFF grade in pass blocking, and a 65.7 PPF grade in run blocking.

Henning has spent the last three seasons with Washington, appearing in all 13 games in each of the last two seasons. He’s a 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman who hails from Grandview High School in Colorado. He helped Grandview to a 9-3 record in his senior year, and was named All-Centennial League first-team in both 2021, and 2022.

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies offensive lineman Zachary Henning (58) exits the tunnel onto the field before the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

As a prep

Coming out of high school, he was ranked #9 amongst Colorado recruits by 247 Sports, and was ranked #11 in Colorado and #103 amongst offensive tackles in the country by ESPN. Now, he’ll join the Wildcats as an experienced lineman after spending three seasons with the Huskies at Washington.

Arizona is seeing the loss of several offensive lineman this offseason, and will need to make up those holes quickly, with Henning perhaps being their biggest get on the front lines yet.

So far, head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have brought in 9 incoming transfers, with Henning being the only offensive lineman brought in up to this point. Given the holes on their offensive line currently, one can expect them to be aggressive in pursuing linemen in the portal.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; A general overall aerial view of a United States flag on the field at Snapdragon Stadium during the Holiday Bowl between the Arizona Wildcats at SMU Mustangs. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ground to make up

They’ll have to make up for the departure of 17 outgoing transfers up to this point, including offensive linemen Jordan Brown, and Michael Wooten, who has since committed to USF. On the bright side, they’ll still have some continuity returning next season, highlighted by star quarterback Noah Fifita. The Wildcats’ long-time quarterback threw for 3,228 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions during the 2025 season.

The Wildcats were 9-4 last season, finishing ranked #17 in the AP Poll, and making an appearance in the Holiday Bowl. After going just 4-8 in Brennan’s first season as head coach in 2024, the Wildcats surged towards the top of the Big 12 in 2025.

A strong offseason in which Arizona is able to bring in plenty of top-notch transfers along with their freshmen recruiting class will put the Wildcats in position to compete for a Big 12 title, and a spot in the College Football Playoff next season.