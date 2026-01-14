Arizona Lands Transfer Receiver in Transfer Portal

The Arizona Wildcats have added another playmaker in the passing game, signing Colorado State transfer wide receiver Jordan Ross to the program.

Ross, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound receiver from Compton, California, spent the last two seasons with Colorado State, catching 26 receptions for 302 yards and 1 touchdown in limited action. He’ll now join an Arizona offense led by head coach Brent Brennan that should be amongst the best in the Big 12 next season.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4-star recruit

Prior to his collegiate days, Ross was a standout athlete in high school, being rated a 4-star recruit by Rivals, and hauling in 123 catches for 2,077 yards and 27 touchdowns in his high school career. Ross also ran track throughout high school.

Ross now joins a long list of new incoming transfers that will join the Wildcats next season. In total, Arizona has brought in 17 new incoming transfers, with Ross being one of three wide receivers along with DJ Jordan, and Rodney Gallagher. The Wildcats have brought in 9 offensive players of those 17 transfers, including 3 offensive linemen, and 3 tight ends along with the 3 wide receivers.

Colorado State's Jordan Ross looks back as he runs in to the endzone during a home game against Utah State on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024 in Fort Collns, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Making up for transfers

They’ll have to make up for the loss of 17 outgoing transfers, including 3 wide receivers (Rex Haynes, Jeremiah Patterson, Devin Hyatt), 1 quarterback (Braedyn Locke) and 1 tight end (Keyan Burnett). So far, the Wildcats have seemingly made up those losses with their acquisitions in the portal.

Ross and the other transfer portal pieces being brought in should fit in nicely next to star quarterback Noah Fifita, who has already made clear of his intention to return to Arizona next season. Fifita has helped lead the Wildcats to two 9-win seasons in the last three seasons, and has thrown for 9,183 yards with 73 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats mascot Wilbur against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Wildcats went 9-4, and finished the season ranked #17 in the AP Poll while making an appearance at the Holiday Bowl. Fifita led the charge by throwing for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. With him returning, Arizona should be firmly in the mix for the Big 12 title next season.

The Wildcats will look to continue their strong offseason thus far. After jumping into the national spotlight last season, they’ll go for glory in the Big 12 next season as they also try to claim a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2026.