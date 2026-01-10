Arizona Lands USC Transfer DJ Jordan

The Arizona Wildcats have added a big-time playmaker to their wide receiver corps, bringing in USC transfer wide receiver DJ Jordan.

Jordan, a redshirt freshman, saw limited action in two seasons with the USC Trojans, hauling in 5 receptions for 38 yards and 0 touchdowns during his time with the Trojans. A 5-11, 175-pound receiver, Jordan will now look to experience a breakout season with the Arizona Wildcats next season next to quarterback Noah Fifita.

Coming out of high school, Jordan was a four-star recruit, and one of the country’s best receiving prospects, being rated as a top 12 player in California by On3, 247 Sports, ESPN, and Rivals.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

He was also ranked top 20 amongst all receivers in the country, and top 100 players nationally as well. As a senior in 2024, he was named a 2024 Under Armour All-American, a 2024 Polynesian Bowl All-Star and was invited to compete in the 2024 NBC All-American Bowl after hauling in 30 receptions for 600 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns.

Jordan will now join an Arizona offense that should be amongst the best in the Big 12 next season. Head coach Brent Brennan’s squad went 9-4 in the 2025 season, finishing the season ranked #17 in the AP Poll, and earning a trip to the Holiday Bowl. After going just 4-8 in the 2024 season, the Wildcats are back on everyone’s radar as a candidate to take the Big 12 crown next season.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan should enjoy a breakout collegiate season next to quarterback Noah Fifita in 2026. The Wildcats’ star quarterback has already indicated that he is returning to the program next season, giving them some continuity, and experience under center. Fifita threw for 3,228 yards with 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season.

So far, the Wildcats have brought in 5 transfers through the portal: Jordan, defensive back Tyrese Boss, tight ends Shane King, and Cole Rusk, and edge Cooper Blomstrom. They’ll have a few holes to make up over the course of the offseason, as so far they’ve lost 17 players from the 2025 roster to the transfer portal.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will look to have a strong offseason after their second nine-win season in three years. Officially one of the better teams in the Big 12, Arizona will look to build off of last season’s success and go for a conference championship, and a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2026.