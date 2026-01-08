A former standout Arizona Wildcats receiver is making just as much noise in the NFL, joining an Arizona legend after his latest performance in the NFL regular season finale.

Former Arizona , and current Carolina Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan recently crossed the 1,000 receiving yards mark in his rookie season after hauling in 4 receptions for 85 yards in Week 17 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The performance put McMillan in some elite Arizona company.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

First since Gronk

McMillan became the first former Arizona Wildcat to finish a season with 1,000 receiving yards or more since Rob Gronkowski did it with the New England Patriots in 2017.

He is also the first Arizona wide receiver to finish a season with 1,000 receiving yards or more since Vance Johnson in 1989. Oddly enough, Johnson was a running back during his collegiate days at Arizona before being converted to a wide receiver in the NFL.

Gronkowski is one of the most dominant players in all of Arizona history, hauling in 75 receptions for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns in just two seasons with Arizona from 2007-2008. It’s not a secret how Gronkowski’s legendary NFL career panned out, so being in the same conversation as him puts McMillan with Arizona royalty.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski speaks on FOX Sports before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

McMillan in Tucson

McMillan spent three seasons with the Wildcats from 2022-2024. He hauled in 213 receptions for 3,423 yards and 26 receiving touchdowns over that span. He was named an All-American in 2024 after snagging 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and 8 touchdowns. McMillan’s 1,319 receiving yards led all Big 12 receivers, and was the third-highest mark in the country in the 2024 season. In 2023, he hauled in 90 catches for 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

McMillan’s standout performance in college led to him being selected with the 8th overall pick in the first round by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after he is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

So far, McMillan has lived up to expectations, and then some. He finished his rookie season in the NFL with 70 receptions for 1,014 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns, putting himself firmly in the conversation for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan’s NFL career is off to quite the fast start, giving him a chance to be one of the better Arizona alums in NFL history. After a strong collegiate career, McMillan will continue to pad his legacy in the NFL after an outstanding rookie campaign in the 2025 season.